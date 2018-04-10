WATCH: Fantastic footage of Offaly County Council choir rehearsals

Offaly County Council have released a short clip of their staff choir in great voice on their lunch break.

They released the clip to mark an initiative called #OurCouncilDay which is aimed at informing the public about workings of the council as well as the many faces that make it tick day-to-day.

In this video, the choir can be heard sounding fantastic with a wide range of voices. The choir regularly perform at events around the county, promoting positive messages and wowing audiences.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.