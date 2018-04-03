Offaly country star to perform on Daniel O'Donnell TV show

With a brand new single on the way this week, a brand new album just around the corner, and a date with one of Irish entertainment's biggest stars, it's another big week for Offaly's songbird of country music, Olivia Douglas.

The Ferbane woman is getting ready for the official release of her latest single, 'Leaving Tipperary', this coming Friday (April 6), before turning her attention to celebrating the launch of her eagerly awaited brand new album, 'Forever Country', next Tuesday (April 10), in The Well, Moate. And no sooner will all of that be out of the way, than a date with Daniel O' Donnell himself is on the cards.

'Leaving Tipperary' will be the third track taken from Olivia's much anticipated second long-player, and it's already been proving itself a firm fan favourite both on radio and at Olivia's shows. 'Forever Country' was originally scheduled to be launched at the end of February, but that was postponed due to the arrival of heavy snow.

"Yeah, we hadn't really factored in snow when we were planning everything, at least not that much," Olivia joked. "We were hoping we'd be beyond those kind of worries by that time of the year, but sure look, it was an easy decision to make in the end because safety has to come first. We'll always find another night to sing and dance, so we will."

"Everything was all set and in place, so it was just a matter of finding another date that would suit everyone involved really. And thankfully, we were able to do that without too much trouble as it turned out. I'm delighted that all of the other amazing artists who were going to be there the first time around are still able to be there, and I hope all of the fans who were going to come along the first time, will still be able to join us, too."

While having to postpone her album's original launch date, Olivia was soon smiling again when she was announced as one of the artists invited to represent the best of Irish country on the Sunday World stage at the C2C (Country to Country) Festival in the 3Arena in Dublin last month, which was headlined by superstars of American country like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Emmylou Harris, Little Big Town, and newcomers Kelsea Ballerini, Midland, and Brett Young. It was certainly a moment that Olivia will remember for a long time.

"It was a fantastic experience. I mean, to be involved in an event of that size, and featuring some of the artists who were involved, it was amazing. I had the lads in the Ryan Turner band with me, and the reception we got from the audience was fabulous, it really was. And it was a real honour for me to be one of the artists representing the Irish country music scene, too. I loved every minute. I'll do it again anytime they want, no problem," Olivia quipped.

Being part of massive events is becoming par for the course for Olivia of late, and that trend will continue in May when she joins none other than Daniel O'Donnell himself at the Millennium Forum in Derry for a 'live' performance and recording of his Opry Le Daniel tv show.

"I was up there for the press launch last week, so that was when the real sense of excitement around the show - and anything that has Daniel involved in it - started to feel real. Being there on the day with Daniel himself and some of the other guests, the likes of Caitlin and Keelan, who I know well, it was great. It's a gorgeous venue so I'm sure it's going to be a very special moment getting to step out onto that stage in front of a full house," the Ferbane singer said.

Olivia's latest single, 'Leaving Tipperary', will be available on iTunes and all digital platforms from Friday, April 6.

The launch of Olivia's brand new album, 'Forever Country', takes place on April 10 at The Well in Moate. Artists joining Olivia on the night include; Michael English, Robert Mizzell, Gerry Guthrie, Sandy Kelly, John Hogan, Simon Casey, Stuart Moyles, Matt Leavey, Andy Feery, Carmel McLoughlin, Joe Rabbette, and The Back Axles.

Olivia will appear with Daniel O' Donnell on Opry Le Daniel for TG4 on May 15.

