Bob Geldof among the guests on Late Late Show on Good Friday

Bob Geldof is among the guests that will appear on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy on Good Friday



The man behind Live Aid and lead singer with the Boomtown Rats will discuss his decision to hand back the Freedom of Dublin.

RTE's own Brian Dobson, who now presents Morning Ireland after more than 20 years presenting the Six One News, will also be on the show.

Comedian Maeve Higgins, Home of the Year judges Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and Patrick Bradley and singer-songwriter Finbar Furey will also be appearing