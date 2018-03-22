WATCH: Offaly man going viral again with Ibiza piano medley

Offaly musician Paul Skelton is once again going viral with a video of himself playing a medley of Ibiza club classic on the piano.

Paul's piano playing reached million in 2017 after his piano tribute to tragic DJ Robert Miles. His haunting version of 'Children' struck a chord with those of a certain vintage who enjoyed the club classics of the 90s and noughties.

This time around, a fan page called Ibiza Bible shared a video of the musician, who plays regularly with fellow Offaly man and singer Simon Casey, to their Facebook page.

At the time of writing, the clip has already received almost 70,000 page views in just 24 hours. The medley features the song 'Children' once more along with the likes of Flaming June, The Legacy, Heart of Asia and Greece 2000.

