Musical society members in Offaly town tightening their harmonies for concert

Tullamore Musical Society members are preparing for their forthcoming concert
THE gang in Tullamore Musical society are hard work tightening up their harmonies and adding the finishing flourishes for their concert which will be staged in Tullamore Court Hotel on November 13 at 6pm
The showwill be feature an abundance of local talent including well known Tullamore singer Dave Lawlor.
Tullamore Musical Society are known for producing top quality musical entertainment every year and this concert will be no exception .
Tickets are selling fast so make sure you book yours before it’s too late.
Tickets are available online at www.gr8events.ie/ tullamoremsconcert 2022
