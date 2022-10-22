Popular children's arts festival makes a return to Offaly towns

Hullabaloo! Offaly's Children's Arts Festival is back with an extravaganza of creativity, art making and fun experiences. Now, in its 16th year, Hullabaloo! Offaly’s dedicated arts festival for children under 12 runs from Wednesday 2nd November to Saturday 5th November in Birr, Clara, Edenderry and Tullamore.

Hullabaloo! is all about creativity with workshops and family performances to stimulate curiosity and originality bringing the best artist facilitators from all over Ireland. Hullabaloo! stimulates curiosity, originality and confidence. Children have fun and experience a miscellany of high-quality creative experiences.

With a monster eighty-three events in this jam-packed programme, there is something for everyone from screen printing, juggling, character design, writing, drama and paperfolding/origami to music, abstract art, drawing, hip-hop dance, finger puppets, and painting with wax. Seven family events across a breadth of artforms from circus, film, music, theatre and puppetry are available to audiences. A specially curated programme of events has put together for Tullamore audiences in advance of the much-anticipated opening of Esker Arts Centre. Tullamore events will take place at the Presbyterian Church, High Street, Tullamore and Tullamore Library. As the festival launched this week, Arts Officer Sally O’ Leary commented that “Offaly County Council Arts Office are delighted to be working in partnership once more with Birr Theatre and Arts Centre to deliver a programme of exciting live events in Birr, Clara and Edenderry with additional events programmed this year for Tullamore. Hullabaloo! has become a much anticipated annual event offering fun for all the family, and we are looking forward once again to this year’s events.”

This year Hullabaloo! has a family programme that is full of humour, entertainment and creativity with family shows designed to appeal to a broad cross-section of interests and age-groups. The under 6’s can enjoy THE TEDDY, THE WITCH & THE PUMKIN with Barking Dog Theatre (0- 6 yrs) Join Sammy Ragdoll and Eddy The Teddy on a magical Halloween adventure. GUIDO FANZINI’S THUNDEROUS ENTERTAINMENT HABERDASHERY is a crowd pleaser for all ages. Jaw-dropping antics for 40 min of fantastic comedy and pure fun in his spoof danger, comedy circus show. Theatre fans can enjoy ADVENTURES OF A NIGHTTIME with Beluga Theatre. This fantastical adventure for ages 6 and over, is all about a sleepless boy called Rory and his toy owl through the land of dreams. For those that cannot resist the charm of an old-time puppet show, infused with the modern wit and fun of the fabulous Jay Ryan of RTÉ JUNIOR MONSTERS & THINGS is a must see! A puppet show about Jacko and his friend Podi who are setting their sights on winning 'The X Factor' An interactive and high-energy show for all the family.

The piece de resistance is the arrival to Offaly of the family group taking the circuit by storm. THE BARCELÓ BROTHERS Their heartfelt songs infused with instrumental virtuosity, impromptu dance moves and a contagious ‘joie de vivre’ will have the children of Offaly (and the lucky accompanying adults!) humming their way home. If that is not enough to choose from, then Sing 2 is also on the billing. Who could resist this charming family film about Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends? Speaking at the fun-filled launch this week, Birr Theatre & Arts Centre Manager commented; “We’re so excited to be back hosting live workshops and performances. Children have missed out over the past two years in the live experience and this year’s packed full programme offers something for all interests”.

The festival continues to bring quality arts experiences to children in the County at a very affordable cost. Bookings can be made directly through the website Hullabaloo! Offaly's Children's Arts Festival (hullabaloofestival.ie)

Rumour has it that the tickets are selling out fast, so early booking is advised, to ensure you get your Hullabaloo! fill this Midterm break!

Hullabaloo! is coordinated by Offaly County Council Arts Office and Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, with Offaly’s Library Service and Clara Family Resource Centre. Supported by Offaly County Council and The Arts Council of Ireland.