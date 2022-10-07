Search

07 Oct 2022

WATCH: Who is on the couch for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC? Here's the line-up

WATCH: Who is on the couch for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC? Here's the line-up

07 Oct 2022 12:10 PM

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham in studio will be Lesley Manville, Hugh Bonneville, Lashana Lynch and Big Zuu, with Sam Ryder providing music on the night.

Oscar-nominated stage and screen star Lesley Manville joins to talk about hid superb performance in the comedy-drama ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’, while Paddington and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville chats about his heart-warming memoir ‘Playing Under the Piano’.

English actress Lashana Lynch of Captain Marvel and James Bond fame discusses her latest role in the acclaimed warrior-women blockbuster ‘The Woman King’, and grime artist turned Bafta-winning TV chef Big Zuu joins Graham on the red sofa.

British Eurovision star Sam Ryder chats and performs his new single ‘Somebody'.

Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, October 7 at 10.40pm.

