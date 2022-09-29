James Bond Aston Martin stunt car sells for huge sum at charity auction

An Aston Martin DB5 stunt car used in the James Bond movie No Time To Die has sold for £2.9 million at a charity auction.

The replica Aston, which is one of eight built exclusively for the film, incorporates a number of operational gadgets including a rotating digital numberplate, retractable headlights and pop-out machine guns. It’s even capable of firing prop ‘bomblets’.

In the film, the DB5 is used by James Bond – played by Daniel Craig – to race through Matera, Italy, driving at high speed and deploying its many gadgets.

It’s one of three special Aston Martin models included in the Christie’s charity auction which celebrated 60 years of the James Bond movies, with the proceeds of the sale benefitting The Prince’s Trust in its work with young people, The Prince of Wales Charitable Fund and three charities supporting serving and former members of the UK Special Forces.

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin said: “Aston Martin is incredibly proud to be part of James Bond’s DNA and we are delighted to celebrate this 60th anniversary with the sale of a truly unique Aston Martin model that we created for No Time To Die.

“It is fantastic that the sale of this special car will now hugely benefit several good causes which are close to our heart, playing our own part in the long-standing tradition of the James Bond franchise supporting charitable causes.”

The auction also saw the sale of a 1981 Aston Martin V8 which was also driven by Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. It fetched £630,000 to help the work of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. A special Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition – one of 25 examples created – also sold for £403,200 to support the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.