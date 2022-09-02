Electric Picnic 2022: Met Éireann issues advisory warning on flooding

Met Éireann have issued a yellow rain warning for the entire country for Saturday and Sunday morning as a band of heavy rain will develop in the west and spread across the country on Friday, bringing persistent showers ahead of the weekend, which is not good timing for Electric Picnic revellers.
Friday will begin cloudy as thousands descend on Stradbally, Co Laois, for Electric Picnic for the weekend before scattered showers develop over the eastern half of the country.
Met Éireann said there is a chance of localised flooding at the festival and forecaster Matthew Martin told Newstalk Radio: "it’s bad timing".
"It's really going to deteriorate later this evening and tonight - and then the weekend is looking quite wet at times".
Use the NEXT > above to view a daily forecast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.