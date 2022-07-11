Offaly people sought for free violin lessons at Tullamore Library

WOULD you like to receive individual and group tuition in violin, viola or cello from the renowned musician Adele O'Dwyer?

If you are, an ideal opportunity is presenting itself because Music Network and Age Friendly Ireland are inviting nine people from Offaly over the age of 55 to tuition in the instruments at Tullamore Library, O'Connor Square, Tullamore during August and September.

The exciting Making Music in the Midlands project is running across Laois, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath where an array of styles and techniques will be taught at Music Network Teaching Residencies.

The residencies will be led by renowned musicians Alec O’Leary (guitar), Angelina Carberry (banjo/mandolin/whistle), Dan Brouder (button accordion), Adele O’Dwyer (violin/viola/cello), Phil Robson (guitar), Ciaran Wilde (saxophone/clarinet), Catherine McEvoy (flute) and Jacinta McEvoy (guitar/concertina). The project focuses on returning to playing an instrument and sharing the joy of group music-making.

Applicants must be 55 or over, resident in one of the five counties above, and have some previous experience in playing music.

People living in the five counties may apply to participate in any of the residencies. However, priority within each county will go to applicants from that county. The ability to read music is not essential.

To apply, visit www.musicnetwork.ie or phone Music Network on 01-4750224. The closing date for applications is 2pm on July 22 next.

Running through August and September, tuition is free, and instruments will be provided if required. If demand is high, one of the residencies may be offered online to ensure financial circumstances or lack of transport do not act as barriers to participation. Technical support to enable online learning will be provided to participants if necessary.

Over eight weeks, three one-to-one and two group lessons and two ensemble sessions will be provided in each county. Two coffee sessions will also be held per county to give people the opportunity to socialise and reflect on their musical journey.

The project will conclude with two ensemble sessions per county, where participants and their teachers will play the music learned during the project together. Places are limited to nine per county. Priority will be given on a first come, first served basis. However, additional criteria will be used for selection, including county of residence, availability of teaching slots, ability to partake in the entire programme and geographical spread throughout the Midlands.

The Midlands Teaching Residencies are presented by Music Network and Age Friendly Ireland. Music Network is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland. The initiative is supported by Creative Ireland.