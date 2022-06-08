Dermot Bannon spotted at Offaly coffee shop as he works on new project

Celebrity architect and star of RTE home makeover show Room To Improve Dermot Bannon has been in Offaly as he works on a mystery project.
There is speculation the visit may be for his hit show as he was seen with a camera crew in the county.
He visited the Ballycommon Bakehouse for coffee while he worked nearby on the project.
The popular coffee spot posted the picture above to their social media and said: "It was a pleasure fueling Dermot and the team while working on a project near by."
All eyes will now be on the RTE TV screens to see when all will be revealed about Dermot's trip to Offaly.
