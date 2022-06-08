Creative Group hold their first exhibition at Offaly library

Janet White Spunner demonstrating Alpaca Wool spinning at the Birr Creative Group's exhibition.
THE recently established Birr Creative Group held their first exhibition in Birr Library, where they regularly meet on Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm, and invite new members to join.
The range of crafts on offer has expanded, starting off initially with the Knitting Group, and now includes rugmaking, cross-stitching, card making, fabric art, fabric and paper collage, calligraphy, spinning and weaving, glass work, among others.
Many thanks to all involved, Declan Costello (OLDC) for supporting the group in setting up, and those who donated to the raffle: Barber's gift voucher; Kelly's (CEOS) gift voucher, Janet, Kitty and Frances for craft items.
Jay Origan has been nominated for an AIMS award for her role as Alice Beineke in Tullamore Musical Society's production of the Addams Family
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.