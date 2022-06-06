Search

06 Jun 2022

'A very passionate piece' - Lost Queen song to be released later this year

'A very passionate piece' - Lost Queen song to be released later this year

The lost song features vocals from the band’s late frontman Freddie Mercury

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor have revealed that a lost song, featuring Freddie Mercury, will be released in September.

Along with Mercury, May, 74, and Taylor, 72, founded the British rock band, best known for hits including Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You, in 1970.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Radio 2, Queen’s drummer Taylor said: “We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about.”


The lost track features Queen’s late frontman Freddie Mercury

He added: “It’s wonderful. Actually, it was real discovery. It’s from the Miracle sessions (in the late 1980s), and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

Mercury died from Aids-related complications in 1991 at the age of 45.

Speaking about how the lost track was discovered, guitarist May said: “It was kind of hiding in plain sight.

“We looked at it many times and thought, ‘oh no, we can’t really rescue that’.

“But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this’. It’s like kind of stitching bits together.”

He added: “But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

Taylor went on to describe the upcoming release as “a very passionate piece”.

May and Taylor performed as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace on Sunday during the Platinum Jubilee Party At The Palace.

Along with Adam Lambert, the band’s long-term stand in for Mercury, Queen performed a number of their biggest hits including We Will Rock You and Don’t Stop Me Now.

Queen and Lambert, 40, are also currently on a European tour.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media