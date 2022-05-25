Offaly Craft Group hosts Bealtaine in Offaly 2022 Exhibition

BANAGHER Craft Group hosted a very successful Bealtaine in Offaly 2022 Exhibition on Thursday evening May 19th in Crank House.

Fifteen of the group member showcased their much admired work and answered questions and shared tips with the large attendance at the Exhibition. Overall there were over fifty in attendance and not only was there much to admire and talk about but also there was tea, coffee and refreshments for all. As this was part of the Bealtaine in Offaly 2022, SICAP funding was available from Offaly Local Development Company to host the event

Banagher Craft Group started out ten years ago as a knitting group that met weekly in the local Library. Today the group has 24 members and meet twice a week in Crank House, Banagher. The members meet on Tuesdays from 11am to 1pm with St Anne’s Birr service users also actively participating. Later in the week on Thursdays, members meet in Crank House from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Over the past 10 years the group have met up to participate in knitting, Crochet, Wool craft, patch work, needle work, macramé, stool making/weaving, tie dying and mosaics. Recently group member joined fellow crafters from Finland at a most enjoyable and interesting Leader craft sharing workshops in Ballinahown Community Centre. Also, group members have displayed their products at local and Christmas Craft Fairs befor the interruption of the past two years and looking forward to doing the same again.

Banagher Craft Group sessions are welcoming and there is a willingness to share skills and to learn from each other. In addition, the cup of tea and a chat is also another very important part of the weekly sessions. For any further information, or if you would like to visit or join, then please contact Margaret Gallagher, Banagher Craft Group Secretary at (087) 4151709.