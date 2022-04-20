Search

20 Apr 2022

Book by Irish-British author features in Read for Ukraine appeal

Book by Irish-British author features in Read for Ukraine appeal

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

20 Apr 2022 1:04 PM

A book by an Irish-British author will feature in an initiative to raise £1million for charity. 

Maggie O'Farrell's This Must Be The Place is among the books chosen for the Read for Ukraine effort, which is part of Oxfam's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

It will see bookseller Waterstones offering a curated selection of books donated by publishers and authors with 100% of sales going to the cause. 

Selected books will be displayed at the front of all branches of booksellers Hodges Figgis, Waterstones, Foyles, Blackwells and Hatchards, as well as their online stores. 

Bernardine Evaristo's Mr Loverman, Bet Aitken's A Chip Shop In Poznan, and Marina Lewycka’s A Short History Of Tractors In Ukrainian are among other books making up the list. 

The Read for Ukraine campaign is expected to run for some months to raise as much money as possible and the book selection will be regularly reviewed and refreshed. 

The bookseller will also offer a special charity edition of Andrey Kurkov’s Death And The Penguin with a new introduction by the author, placing the novel in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

Publisher Vintage and Waterstones will jointly donate £10 for every copy sold to Oxfam’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

James Daunt, chief executive of Waterstones, said: “We are very proud as booksellers to be able to work with authors and publishers to make this collective contribution to help the humanitarian effort to support those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

“We thank the authors and publishers for their generosity. This is a compelling selection of books, with every penny from their sale going to support this urgent work.”

Danny Sriskandarajah, chief executive of Oxfam GB, added: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in the Read for Ukraine initiative for their support to people fleeing devastating conflict in Ukraine.

“As humanitarian needs continue to grow, the money raised will help Oxfam and partner organisations in Eastern Europe to provide vital support to people who have already lost so much.

“With so many people displaced by the conflict, we are also working to set up safe travel routes for refugees and advocating for governments to honour their international commitments to the rights of all refugees.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media