07 Apr 2022

Guest line-up for this week's RTE Late Late Show revealed

07 Apr 2022 11:21 AM

On this Friday night's Late Late Show... 

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined tomorrow night (Friday April 8) by one of Ireland's most popular comedians, Dara Ó Briain, who will talk about his current comedy tour 'So... Where Were We?' and his delight at being back on stage after two years of absence. 

Marty Morrissey will also join Ryan to discuss why 2022 is a major experiment for the GAA, and to thank clubs and counties around Ireland for their overwhelming support following the passing of his late mother, Peggy. 

Ryan will also chat to three Irish CODAs - Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O'Reilly - about the very positive impact growing up as the children of deaf adults has had on their lives. 

Having shot to fame on the Late Late Toy Show circa 2012, 22 year old Ferdia Walsh-Peelo will talk to Ryan about his stellar career - from starring in Sing Street to featuring in Oscar-winning film CODA - and what's next on the horizon. He'll also perform live on the show with new band 'The Fynches'. 

The Late Late airs tomorrow night on RTÉ One at 9.35pm. 

Local News

