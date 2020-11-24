#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
DAVE'S CHIMNEY REPAIR, TULLAMORE
FIND OUT MORE on Dave's website HERE.
HICKEY ENGINEERING, TULLAMORE
FIND OUT MORE on the Hickey Engineering website HERE.
INDIAN PALACE, TULLAMORE
Serving modern and traditional Indian cuisine.
Tel:057 93 29536
We are dedicated to making you authentic and delicious Indian food to the highest standard possible
See more on Facebook HERE.
KINAHAN AUCTIONEERS, TULLAMORE
Kinahan Auctioneer * Mortgages * Investments * Life & Pensions
Tel: 057 93 20506
See more on Daft.ie HERE.
THE KING OAK, TULLAMORE
Cloncollig Industrial Estate, Tullamore
Call 057 93 49372
Interiors & Lighting * Gifts * Food Emporium
See more on Facebook HERE.
