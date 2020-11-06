#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
ALBANY HOME DECOR, ROSCREA
Ph: 0505-21731
Email: albanyroscrea@gmail.com
OPEN MONDAY-SATURDAY 9.30-5.30
SHOP CLOSES AT 5P.M. WEDNESDAY & SATURDAY
OPEN DURING LUNCH EXCEPT WEDNESDAY
FOR ALL YOUR PAINT, WALLPAPER, BLINDS, READY MADE CURTAINS,
LIGHTING, COVING AND MUCH MORE
I DIGITAL FUN, TULLAMORE
Unit 1, Patrick Street, Tullamore
Tel:057 93 20441 / 087 1096917
We sell new and used phones and repair all makes of phone/laptops/tablets
Mobile phone unlocking service also
CLEAN PRO OFFALY
