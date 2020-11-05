Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown

GVM AUCTIONEERS, TULLAMORE

GVM Auctioneers is a long-established firm, founded in 1958, with offices located in Limerick City, Kilmallock and Tullamore, Co. Offaly and Carrigallen Co. Leitrim.

We aim to provide total customer satisfaction by offering a complete, professional, friendly, and efficient service.

www.gvmauctioneers.ie

GVM FACEBOOK - TAP HERE__

CONOR O'DONOGHUE GARDEN & TOOLS EQUIPMENT





Sales, Service and Repairs of Lawnmowers, chainsaws and all types of small engines.

Repair and service of all popular brands





Contact Conor on 087 265 4023

AGRI NEEDS, BIRR

Pound Street, Birr, Co. Offaly

Tel: 057 91 21190

November Special Offer

Levafas Diamond 4ltr - NOW ONLY €65

Levafas Diamond which contains Levamisole Hydrochloride 3.0% w/v & Oxyclozanide 6.0% w/v is a fluke & worm drench for sheep & cattle. It is a broad spectrum anthelmintic that is used as an oral drench in the treatment & control of

gastro-intestinal & pulmonary roundworm infections & adult liver fluke Infections. Withdrawal periods: Cattle: Meat and offal 28 days Sheep: Meat and offal 10 days.

Not permitted for use on cattle or sheep producing milk for human consumption.

HOME COMFORTS, BIRR

Main Street, Birr

We are fully stocked with carpets, vinyls and mattresses

Free delivery and old mattress taken away for free

We also offer a professional fitting service on all our carpets, vinyl and timber floors

For enquiries or quotes please call 086 1602376



DRAIN AWAY, BIRR

Based in Birr, Offaly, we are known for our high standards of work throughout the Midlands and surrounding regions.

Now servicing Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Kildare, Westmeath, Tipperary, Laois & Offaly & nationwide for larger jobs.

We also supply and apply various treatments to the cleaned area to help fight against fungus or bacteria.

All work is done to Local Authority Standards.

Grease Trap Maintenance

CCTV Drain Survey

Drain Cleaning

If you have any queries or would like a free quotation please do not hesitate to contact us.

Call 087 2114053

www.drainservice.ie/