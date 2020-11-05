#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
GVM AUCTIONEERS, TULLAMORE
GVM Auctioneers is a long-established firm, founded in 1958, with offices located in Limerick City, Kilmallock and Tullamore, Co. Offaly and Carrigallen Co. Leitrim.
We aim to provide total customer satisfaction by offering a complete, professional, friendly, and efficient service.
CONOR O'DONOGHUE GARDEN & TOOLS EQUIPMENT
Sales, Service and Repairs of Lawnmowers, chainsaws and all types of small engines.
Repair and service of all popular brands
Contact Conor on 087 265 4023
AGRI NEEDS, BIRR
Pound Street, Birr, Co. Offaly
Tel: 057 91 21190
November Special Offer
Levafas Diamond 4ltr - NOW ONLY €65
Levafas Diamond which contains Levamisole Hydrochloride 3.0% w/v & Oxyclozanide 6.0% w/v is a fluke & worm drench for sheep & cattle. It is a broad spectrum anthelmintic that is used as an oral drench in the treatment & control of
gastro-intestinal & pulmonary roundworm infections & adult liver fluke Infections. Withdrawal periods: Cattle: Meat and offal 28 days Sheep: Meat and offal 10 days.
Not permitted for use on cattle or sheep producing milk for human consumption.
HOME COMFORTS, BIRR
Main Street, Birr
We are fully stocked with carpets, vinyls and mattresses
Free delivery and old mattress taken away for free
We also offer a professional fitting service on all our carpets, vinyl and timber floors
For enquiries or quotes please call 086 1602376
DRAIN AWAY, BIRR
Based in Birr, Offaly, we are known for our high standards of work throughout the Midlands and surrounding regions.
Now servicing Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Kildare, Westmeath, Tipperary, Laois & Offaly & nationwide for larger jobs.
We also supply and apply various treatments to the cleaned area to help fight against fungus or bacteria.
All work is done to Local Authority Standards.
Grease Trap Maintenance
CCTV Drain Survey
Drain Cleaning
If you have any queries or would like a free quotation please do not hesitate to contact us.
Call 087 2114053
