#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
HOUSE OF BEAUTY, BIRR
Book now & take care of your December appointments through our email houseofbeauty@live.ie or by messaging us on Facebook or Instagram.
HOUSE OF BEAUTY FACEBOOK - TAP HERE
HOUSE OF BEAUTY INSTAGRAM - TAP HERE
Kevin Murphy, Eleven Australia, GHD, Hot Tools & More Delivered Nationwide from WWW.HOUSEOFBEAUTY.IE
Check out our online store for all your haircare with some great gift ideas for Christmas. With each Kevin Murphy or Eleven Australia Christmas Kit sold, we will give a FREE Eleven Australia Xmas Bon Bon
KAREN EDELL MILLINERY
Fully stocked website www.karenedellmillinery.ie
Check out my Facebook & Instagram also:
KAREN EDELL FACEBOOK - TAP HERE
KAREN EDELL INSTAGRAM - TAP HERE
Home Improvements, Maintenance and Repairs - PADDY BUCKLEY
Carpentry – Painting – Tiling – Groundwork
All household repairs and maintenance House Painting – Attic Conversions – Dry Lining – Timber Floors – Timber Fencing
Fascia Soffit - Patios -Garden Sheds
For free quotes and advice call:
Michael Buckley 087 7814256
Paddy Buckley 087 6772303
SALUTEM ADVISORY & TRAINING LTD, TULLAMORE
25 J Axis Business Park, Clara Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.
05793-50026
We are classed as an essential service so are open in level 5. We provide health & safety training and consultancy, some of which we’ve now moved online to move with these turbulent times! We also provide COVID Business Support and compliance and provide COVID Business Response plans and certificates, should any local companies require these services. Our Director, Breda Colgan, is hosting a webinar on 17th November from 1-2pm on Safety Awareness in the workplace, COVID-19 Updates & Preparing for BREXIT.
Email: info@salutemadvice.com
Website: www.salutemadvice.com
Facebook: TAP HERE
Linkedin: TAP HERE
I can be contacted via text on 083-4483181. I offer a free contactless delivery service in Tullamore and surrounding areas. I use the service of An post registered post for all my nationwide deliveries & I am open for business behind closed doors.
CAVANA FASHION BOUTIQUE, TULLAMORE
Patrick Street, Tullamore
Click & Collect Service Available
Stock can be seen on our website www.cavanboutique.com or by contacting us by phone on 0874529641
