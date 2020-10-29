#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
PJ JONES BLINDS, MONEYGALL
Moneygall, Co. Offaly
"We are open as usual!! "
We cater for all types of Blinds.
Contact us - PJ 087 2727464 or Breda 087 2593111
CLEANING DOCTOR, TULLAMORE
Robert Corcoran
Phone: 086-3225743 or 057 93 50014
"100% Risk-free Guarantee on every job."
For updates see us on...
Cleaning Doctor Website - TAP HERE
Cleaning Doctor Facebook - TAP HERE
CENTRAL TOOL HIRE, BIRR
"We are open for Business as Usual"
Syngefield, Birr, Co Offaly
Telephone 057 91 22200
For updates/further offers:
BEECHFIELD PRODUCTS LTD, ROSCREA
"We are open for business"
Beechwalk, Townsparks, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
Phone: 0505 21991
For any further info TAP HERE
AGRI NEEDS, BIRR
Agricultural Supplier
"Open for all your essential Agricultural Needs"
ONLINE SHOP NOW ALSO AVAILABLE - TAP HERE
Call into us, or telephone us on 057 91 21190
For updates or info see us on Facebook by TAPPING HERE.
