Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown

PETER FOX TOTAL HEALTH PHARMACY, BIRR

Main Street, Birr, Co Offaly

Telephone us on 057 9120166

"For all your Winter Wellness check out our large range of Super Vitamins to boost your immunity."

See social media links below:

Peter Fox Total Health Birr Facebook

Peter Fox Total Health Birr Website

OLIVER DOUGLAS HARDWARE, ROSCREA/BIRR

"Both Stores are open for Business as usual".

Birr: 05791 20049 05791 23633 086 0681556

Roscrea: (0505)21865 085 8001449

See Facebook profile HERE.

W.K FAYLE HARDWARE, BIRR

Main Street, Birr, Co Offaly

Telephone us on 057 91 20055

"WK Fayles will remain open during the current Level 5 lockdown, as per Government guidelines which state that Hardware is an Essential business.

See Facebook profile HERE.

CAFE INDIA, TULLAMORE

Patrick's Court, Tullamore

Tel:057 93 52496

Your go-to place for authentic Indian Cuisine

Open for Take-Away & Delivery from 12pm daily

See Facebook profile HERE.

THE RIVER RESTAURANT, BIRR

Riverstown, Birr, R42RH73

"We are operating a Click & Collect system"

Contact us for our Daily Menus etc on 057 91 21528 or for constant updates

See Facebook profile HERE.

See Instagram profile HERE.