We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
PETER FOX TOTAL HEALTH PHARMACY, BIRR
Main Street, Birr, Co Offaly
Telephone us on 057 9120166
"For all your Winter Wellness check out our large range of Super Vitamins to boost your immunity."
OLIVER DOUGLAS HARDWARE, ROSCREA/BIRR
"Both Stores are open for Business as usual".
Birr: 05791 20049 05791 23633 086 0681556
Roscrea: (0505)21865 085 8001449
W.K FAYLE HARDWARE, BIRR
Main Street, Birr, Co Offaly
Telephone us on 057 91 20055
"WK Fayles will remain open during the current Level 5 lockdown, as per Government guidelines which state that Hardware is an Essential business.
CAFE INDIA, TULLAMORE
Patrick's Court, Tullamore
Tel:057 93 52496
Your go-to place for authentic Indian Cuisine
Open for Take-Away & Delivery from 12pm daily
THE RIVER RESTAURANT, BIRR
Riverstown, Birr, R42RH73
"We are operating a Click & Collect system"
Contact us for our Daily Menus etc on 057 91 21528 or for constant updates
