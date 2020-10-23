Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown

CLOGHAN BLINDS

Cloghan Blinds provide a great range of Rollers-Venetians-Verticals-Curtains

Shannonbridge Road, Cloghan

Click & Collect Service available

For more information contact us on 090 64 57128

Visit their Facebook page HERE.

GLEN CORCORAN AUCTIONEERS, BIRR

Glen Corcoran Auctioneers, Valuer & Estate Agents

9 O’Connell Street, Birr, Co. Offaly

Tel: 087 9042022 / 05791 25580

CRANK ROAD RESTAURANT, BANAGHER

They are operating a takeaway menu from 12 to 8 Friday and Saturday and Sunday lunch from 12 to 4. Menus available on Facebook and Instagram or alternatively call on 085-8788137 for more information.

Visit their socials below:

Crank Road Facebook

Crank Road Instagram



DOOLYS HOTEL, BIRR

Open for essential workers for accommodation

Take away food available daily from lunchtime

Contact 05791 20003 or see our daily menu on our Facebook page

Visit the Facebook page HERE.

GUY CLOTHING, TULLAMORE

Guy Clothing, High Street, Tullamore

Our doors are closed but for sales enquiries, you can contact us on 05793 20815 or email: guyclothing@gmail.com

Celebrating 10 years in Business.

Find them on Facebook HERE.