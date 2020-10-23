#KeepOffalyInBusiness
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across the county with a new Five@5 list every day
Five@5 - The Offaly businesses continue to operate during lockdown
CLOGHAN BLINDS
Cloghan Blinds provide a great range of Rollers-Venetians-Verticals-Curtains
Shannonbridge Road, Cloghan
Click & Collect Service available
For more information contact us on 090 64 57128
Visit their Facebook page HERE.
GLEN CORCORAN AUCTIONEERS, BIRR
Glen Corcoran Auctioneers, Valuer & Estate Agents
9 O’Connell Street, Birr, Co. Offaly
Tel: 087 9042022 / 05791 25580
CRANK ROAD RESTAURANT, BANAGHER
They are operating a takeaway menu from 12 to 8 Friday and Saturday and Sunday lunch from 12 to 4. Menus available on Facebook and Instagram or alternatively call on 085-8788137 for more information.
Visit their socials below:
DOOLYS HOTEL, BIRR
Open for essential workers for accommodation
Take away food available daily from lunchtime
Contact 05791 20003 or see our daily menu on our Facebook page
Visit the Facebook page HERE.
GUY CLOTHING, TULLAMORE
Guy Clothing, High Street, Tullamore
Our doors are closed but for sales enquiries, you can contact us on 05793 20815 or email: guyclothing@gmail.com
Celebrating 10 years in Business.
Find them on Facebook HERE.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on