Met Éireann issues weather warning for Offaly

Met Éireann has issued weather warning for a weather event the forecast rain charts for which reveal that Ireland is set to be hit by intense rain before the week is out.

The forecaster's seven-day rainfall charts reveal a horror show of intense rain that is set sweep the country on Thursday and Friday. The expected impact has caused Met Éireann to issue a Status Yellow weather warning for Munster and Leinster.

The alert says heavy rain will spread from the south during Thursday evening and night. Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period. Spot flooding is likely. The warning was issued two days out from the event due to the likely impact.

Images published by the forecaster reveal areas of extremely heavy rain affecting many areas overnight on Saturday. Such rain is highlighted in red on the charts.

The forecaster says the spell of heavy rain over the south will spread further northwards with the risk of thundery downpours. Easterly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty but moderate towards morning. Lowest temperature will stay around 13 to 15 degrees.

During Friday morning the heavy rain will clear from the north. Elsewhere scattered showers will become heavy or prolonged with the risk of thundery downpours. Top temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes, but fresh near south and east coasts.

The Status Yellow warning is valid from 7pm Thursday, August 8 to 7am Friday, August 9.

The charts show the rain clearing slowly to the north on Friday but more wet and windy weather, albeit less intense, is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather Alert for Rainfall. Level Yellow. For Munster and Leinster. Valid 7pm Thursday 8th to 7am Friday 9th.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/SGS7Qzq7oc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 7, 2019