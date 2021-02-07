MEMORY LANE: Gallery of pictures from an Offaly school's incredible All Ireland win in 2007

For our sporting trip down memory lane today, we have dug out a full gallery of pictures from St Mary's All Ireland Senior B Football Final win in 2007 over St Eunan's of Donegal.

It was a breakthrough day for the school in front of a passionate crowd in Breffni Park in Cavan and was a stepping stone to eventual Hogan Cup glory in 2012.

A number of players from both teams are still plying their trade for club and county.