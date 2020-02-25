Tullamore Harriers Report (February 25)

Leinster Indoors

Tullamore Harriers were well represented at the Leinster indoor athletics championships at Abbottstown at the weekend. The young athletes put in great performances in the individual track and field events and the relays. Tullamore Harriers had a total of eight relay teams (u12s to u18s) participating in the Leinster championships.

In the boys U17 4X200 metres Luke Bourke, Evan Farrelly, Evan Cunningham, Philip Dunne, Luke Duffy and Jack Saunders put in a fine performance taking their heat in a time of 1 minute 41.01 seconds to get through to the final. In the final Tullamore were leading into the third leg. Following some interference from the opponents at the changeover Tullamore lost some ground. Philip and Luke ran flat out over the last two legs to finish in a time of 1 minute 40.86 seconds to finish third

and take the bronze medal and progress to the All Irelands. Well done.

In the Girls U18 4X200 metres Katelyn Farrelly, Shauna Slattery, Kate Cunningham and Lydia Buckley lined up for a straight final. Katelyn got off to a great start building up a good lead and handing the baton over to Shauna. Harriers continued to lead with Kate running a fine leg passing the baton to Lydia. In the last hundred metres Lydia came under pressure from the opponents but kept her cool and crossed the line in first place to take the gold. Well done girls.

In the final Tullamore were leading into the third leg. Following some interference from the opponents at the changeover Tullamore lost some ground. Philip and Luke ran flat out over the last two legs to finish in a time of 1 minute 40.86 seconds to finish third and take the bronze medal and progress to the All Irelands. Well done.

In the girls U12 4X200 metres Maebh Coll, Emma Mooney, Lily Grennan and Lucy Deverall ran a great heat in a time of 2 minutes 7.99 seconds to win their heat and qualify for the final. In the final Maebh go off to a great start taking the lead and passing the baton onto Emma. She stormed ahead and continued with a good changeover to Lily. In the third leg Lily ran a fine 200 metres against tough opposition passing the baton to Lucy who crossed the finish line in a time of 2 minutes 6.65 seconds to take the silver medal. Well done girls.

There were good performances by the girls u12s, u13s and u 14s all putting in good performances on the day.

In the individual field events Jack Saunders represented the club in the boys u17 (5kg) shot putt. Jack was performing well and was in 4th place with one throw left. Jack gave it his all and threw a distance of 10.64 metres to move into second place and take the silver medal. Well done Jack. It was a great performance by all the young athletes on the day in Abbottstown. Congratulations to all who took part and to the parents who travelled and supported the club.