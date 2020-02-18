Tullamore Harriers Report (February 18)

Donegan on the Podium at Irish Universities

A half dozen Harriers athletes took part in the Irish Universities Indoor Championships at the

weekend. Nadine Donegan won a brilliant silver medal in the 3000m having led for most of the race.

Her front running tactics paid off not only with the silver medal but also with a huge new PB of

10.05. Emily Grennan also ran in the 3000m and, like Nadine, also had a fantastic run lowering her

PB by nine seconds to 10.43. Matthew Molloy also raced over 3000m and stuck to his task all the

way to record a new PB of 9.07. Earlier in the day Mark Milner and Ethan Dunican ran in the 800m

heats. Mark eased to the front of his heat and won in a time of 1.57. Ethan, in his first race of 2020,

ran a creditable 2.08. Mark had to pull out of the final due to a niggling injury. Claire Rafter also

raced in the colours of Trinity College, Dublin and in a competitive race did well to come sixth. Well

done to all.

Walsh and Ryan Medal at Leinster Schools Cross Country

The Leinster Schools Cross Country took place in Santry last week with fifteen Tullamore Harriers

juveniles in action. In the Minor Girls race, Andrea Ryan raced with the leaders from the start and in

the sprint finish over the last two hundred metres got into position to win a bronze medal. Andrea

and her teammates Mette Cleary, Meabh Rouse, and Rachel Donegan from the Sacred Heart School

just missed out on silver medals by two points as they finished fifth. In the Junior race, we had

runners representing two schools. Sinead Walsh followed Andrea’s great run as she too finished 3rd.

She fought all the way and was only a second off second place. The Killina team of Jane Maher, Emily

Cunningham, Aisling Cotter and Ella McNally finished in 7th place. In the Intermediate Girls race,

Ruby Stueven had a fantastic run to come 4th against a tough field. In the Intermediate Boys race

Luke Duffy competed strongly to finish 17th and is eligible to compete at this age again next year.

In the Senior Girls Laura Mooney took the lead early on but got caught in the final sprint and ended

up coming home 5th as the distance was a bit short. Dearbhail Cuddy also ran well. In the Senior

Boys age group Michael Murphy and Cian Murphy both races well and finished in 21 st and 46 th

respectively. Well done to all.

European Standard for Ava O’Connor

Athletics Ireland released standards on Monday 17th February for the European U18 Championships

in Rieti Italy. The standard Irish is 4.33 which is 2 seconds faster than the European Athletics

requirement but Ava O’Connor is comfortably under that with her 4.26 run at AAI Games. Great

achievement Ava, well done.

Leinster Athletics Star Awards

The annual Leinster Star Awards were presented on Saturday, 15th February, at a ceremony at the

Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone. The Leinster Star awards are based on performances in Athletic

Leinster championships in the previous year. A juvenile male and female plus a senior athlete from

each county is presented with their prestigious trophy. Each year an “Outstanding Service Award’’ is presented to an individual from the county to recognise outstanding service to athletics.

Nominations are received and the winner selected based on his/her contribution over the years.

This year all of the county awards were presented to members of Tullamore Harriers, a fantastic

achievement for the athletes, their coaches and families. Well done all. The county awards were as

follows: Jack Saunders - Juvenile Male; Katelyn Farrelly - Juvenile Female; Nadine Donegan and Liam

Brady - Joint Senior athlete; Outstanding Service award - Liam Hennessy.

Katelyn Farrelly

Katelyn’s 2019 season was her best since she started competing in Leinster Athletics in 2012. She

had 6 titles in U17 and Junior level, 1 silver and 1 bronze, and her success continued into the

Nationals achieving 2 titles – 2 silver and 2 bronze. Sprint hurdles, Sprints and Long Jump are her

main events and occasionally some pentathlons. Katelyn’s athletic development has progressed

nicely and proportionally each year. Her best memory in 2019 was representing Ireland in the Youth

Nations Cup and she hopes to keep improving on her PBs in 2020.

Jack Saunders

Jack is 15 years old and currently in transition year. Outside of athletics, Jack plays basketball and

badminton. His best sporting memory is winning the Leinster combined events last year. Goals for

2020 are to compete in a decathlon and hopefully get an opportunity to wear a national singlet.

Liam Brady

Liam is 27 years old and a Civil and Structural Engineer by profession. He is coached by Maria

McCambridge. Best sporting memories include his first ever National Medal, a silver in the 2009

Intermediate School Boys 3000m followed by his first National title in the National Senior CC in 2019,

the joys of both will never leave him. Liam’s goals and ambitions for 2020 are to prepare for and

compete in each National Championship race throughout the calendar year - the same way he

approached the National Senior CC in 2019. He is hopeful that it will earn him some silverware in

2020. Beyond 2020 Liam aims to improve his marathon pb.

Nadine Donegan

Nadine has made some great strides in the last few years moving from a promising juvenile through

to the senior ranks without breaking her stride. Nadine’s standout 1500m of the year came in the All

Ireland U23 Indoor where she was a clear winner. In the Leinster Senior Indoors she finished second

in the 1500m. Also over 1500m Nadine qualified for her first Senior All Ireland final at the National

Indoors. Nadine has also had national success at longer distances coming 2 nd in the IUAA Indoor

3000m and 2 nd in the IUAA 5000m. Nadine’s success is down to her determination and commitment

which is supported by her parents John and Marie and siblings Danielle, Rachael, Jack Jason and

Mark.

Liam Hennessy

A native of Birr, Liam came to live in Tullamore in 1965 having started work with Offaly County

Council. It was in Offaly County Council that Liam first met the late Paddy Larkin, founding secretary

of Tullamore Harriers. Liam was encouraged by Paddy to come along and join Tullamore Harriers as

Liam’s hurling career had been brought to an abrupt finish through injury. Liam immersed himself in

the club and within a relatively short period of time, he had become an accomplished road runner competing at local and national level, including 5 marathons. It was only when Liam was elected

onto the Tullamore Harriers Committee in 1979 that his true talents were revealed. A fantastic and

hugely enthusiastic organiser, Liam was to the forefront of all Tullamore Harriers and Offaly

activities. Liam was elected Secretary of Tullamore Harriers in 1987, a position he held for 20 years.

Liam in his own quiet and unassuming way has been a cornerstone of athletics in Offaly for over 40

years, ever present at the finish line, recording and time keeping. In 1987 Liam, along with the late

Noel Gowran of Tullamore Harriers, established the Offaly National Schools Cross Country

championships. This event which still takes place every year has been extremely popular with the

school children and has been hugely successful as a mechanism to help identify and recruit young

athletes into their local clubs. Liam is held in the highest regard by all who have interacted with him

over his 40+ years of devoted service to Offaly Athletics, a devotion that continues to this day. Offaly

Athletics is delighted to be given this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Liam for this service to

our sport and to wish him many more years of involvement in athletics. Congratulations Liam.

Fixtures

Tues 25th February Spring League Round 1 – 5k – Tullamore Harriers

Sun 1st March McNamara 5 Mile Road Race – Tullamore Harriers

Sun 1st March Sean Lowry 5k – Birr AC

Sun 15th March Offaly 5k Road Race Series Round 1 – Tullamore Harriers AC

Sun 22nd March Offaly 5k Road Race Series Round 2 – Naomh Ciaran AC, Castlejordan

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

Well guys and girls you are over half way through the Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5k programme.

Well done to you all for your efforts each week and while you may not feel the improvement yet,

you really are making progress. So dig deep now, take it week by week and before you know it you

will be crossing the line AFTER you complete the 5k. For those who may have missed a week or a

few sessions, now is the time to get back and finish it through. See you there Monday and

Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm.

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon

The 2020 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon is now open for registration. As always, it is on the last

Saturday in August - so next year it will be the 29th of August. Don't make the mistake like so many

last year who (despite our warning!) didn't get in before sell out. Register here:

www.register.primoevents.com/ps/event/TullamoreHarriersHalfMarathon2020

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race

days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland

Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Membership 2020/Access to Facilities

Thank you to all who have renewed their annual membership, to new members and parents who

have submitted all details required for club membership with Tullamore Harriers. Just a reminder

that any person using the club facilities must be a paid up member. The fee covers club membership

and registration with Athletics Ireland which is necessary in order to take part in club training and

competition. You cannot compete for Tullamore Harriers without current membership.

Membership is from January 1st to December 31st. Membership forms can be found in the club

house and on our website http://tullamoreharriers.com/join. Please note: ASSOCIATE MEMBERS are

only entitled to WALK on the tarmac track and must not use the track after 5.30pm on weekdays or

on days of competition. Any enquiries to Club Registrar, coach or any committee member.