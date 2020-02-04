Tullamore Harriers Report (February 4)

Leinster Indoor Athletics Championships

There was a huge number of Tullamore athletes competing at the weekend in Athlone at the Leinster Indoor Championships. On Saturday morning (Day 1) the 60M sprints took place. Maebh Coll started well by winning her heat in the U12 60M in a time of 9.07s. In the semi-final, she ran a time of 9.04s to finish in 2 nd place. In the final, Maebh ran a pb of 8.99s to finish 3 rd and take the bronze medal. In the U13 60M, Grace McNally ran her heats in times of 8.87s/8.96s to qualify for the final. In the final Grace ran a time of 8.90s to finish 6th. In the U14 60M, Eimear Cotter ran a time of 8.55s to qualify for the final, finishing 8th overall in a time of 8.61s. Her sister Aisling ran a time of 8.44s to finish 5th in the final. Cillian Bourke and Eoin Corcoran ran in the U16 60M with Cillian finishing 4th in a time of 8.23s. Evan Farrelly put on a cracking display in the U16 60M. Evan won his heat in a time 7.38s to progress to the finals. In the final, Evan flew home in a time of 7.32s to win a gold medal and set a new record. In the U17 60M, Luke Bourke and Phillip Dunne ran well in their heats to progress to the final. In the final, both athletes improved their times with Luke Bourke just missing the bronze medal in a time of 7.53s and Phillip ran in a time of 7.84s. In the U17 60M Katelyn Farrelly ran a great time of 7.85s to take the silver medal. In the U12 shot putt, good performances were shown by Maebh Coll and Isabelle Brown. Isabelle threw a distance of 5.45 metres to finish in the top eight. Maebh threw a distance of 6.39 metres to finish 2 nd and take the silver medal. In the U15 long jump, there were good displays by Aisling Cotter and Sadhbh Keohane while Cillian Bourke finished 5 th in the U16 long jump (4.83m).

On Day 2, medals were bagged in the 200 metre sprints, long jump and hurdles. Luke Bourke ran a very good heat in the U17 200M in a time of 23.71s to finish 1st. In the final, Luke improved on his time, 23.29s, to finish 3 rd and take the bronze medal. In the long jump, the U12’s put in a great performance. Lily Grennan and Lucy Deverall put in very good jumps of 3.56m and 3.65m to finish in 5th and 4 th places. Maebh Coll put in an excellent jump of 3.80 metres to take the gold medal. In the U13 high jump Emily Mac Donnell finished 5 th overall with a jump of 1.25m. In the 60M hurdles, three gold medals were won by the athletes setting new PBS. In the U14 60M hurdles, Eimear Cotter ran a time of 9.67s to take the gold medal. In the U16’s, Evan Farrelly flew to the finish line in a time of 8.89s to claim another gold medal. This was followed by Katelyn Farrelly taking a gold medal in the U18 60M hurdles in a time of 9.16s. In the U16 long jump Evan Farrelly recorded a jump of 5 55m to take the gold medal while his sister Katelyn took the gold medal in the U18 long jump with a jump of 5.46 metres.

Middle Distance Medals Spread Across Ages at Leinster Indoors

The big take home from the weekend from a middle distance perspective was this large number of kids participating and enjoying their sport. In terms of success, this could be judged from a number of perspectives at the weekend with athletes happy trying out new events, running new PBs, reaching finals and winning medals. On the medals front the fact that Tullamore middle distance runners won medals in U12, U14, U15, U17, U18 and U19 competitions showed that there is a solid

pipeline laid to carry athletes through the juvenile years of competition.

Double Double

Ava O’Connor and Ruby Stueven continued their success from recent weeks by both winning the 800m and 1500m titles in their age group. Ava ran Championship Best Performances in both races. In the U18 1500m Ava ran 4.33 with Cara Martin also running well. In the U18 800m Ava ran 2.12 to win by eight seconds while Lydia Buckley and Sian Corrigan acquitted themselves well.

Ruby Stueven took the lead early in her 1500m and 800m races and was able to stride away from the competition. Young Stueven is a big talent and hopefully will gain a lot of confidence from her success at the weekend. Ronan Hyland medalled too in the U18 1500m. He continued to improve his 2020 time as he ran 4.12 against tough opposition and got a silver medal. Cian Law and Cian Murphy also ran well in this race while Ronan was unlucky to finish fourth in his 800m. Also in these older ages, Laura Mooney medalled in the U19 1500m. Having done most of the work in the early laps Laura got caught in the sprint finish by Abbie Sheridan from Louth. Still her silver medal was a decent return on her investment in training. Luke Duffy was in contention right from the start of his U16 1500m and he battled all the way to the line. In the end, he finished just out of the medals but his time of 4.27 was another new PB and marks him out as a very talented young runner.

New Wave of Harriers Just Can’t Get Enough

Andrea Ryan showed huge determination in her U14 800m. She took the lead with 400m to go and was able to stride clear of the other competitors and came home a clear winner with a new PB of 2.24. Polly Duffy and Rachel Donegan both acquitted themselves well in the heats for this event. Sinead Walsh continued to show great poise at the weekend as she came second in her U15 800m. Her time of 2.23 was a big step up time wise and left her only one second off the gold medal. In the heats, Mette Cleary, Ava Spollen, Jane Maher and Meabh Rouse all competed well. In the U12 final, Monika Stopka and Emma Mooney both made it on to the podium as they won silver and bronze medals in a really competitive final. Both girls are big talents and winning Leinster medals is a huge achievement. Niamh Garvey made the final in the U13 600m having been very impressive in her heat. Two other finalists were Conor Murtagh and Cian Horkan who gave it their all in their respective races. There were also many other good performances in heats but too many to mention here. It was a great two days in Athlone I.T. Well done to all the athletes who participated over the weekend and thanks to the parents for their support.

Clean Sweep for Harriers Girls at South Leinsters

Over the last fortnight the district qualifiers for provincial competitions have taken place all over the country and dozens of Harriers athletes have toed the line in these races. The bulk took part in the South Leinsters but we also had athletes running in the North Leinsters and South Connachts. In South Leinster, the big take home from the competition was the fact that Tullamore Harriers athletes won all four girls races. In the Minor Girls race in South Leinsters, Andrea Ryan raced clear of a large field to win and, supported by her teammates Mette Cleary 9 th, Meabh Rouse 15 th, Rachel Donegan 22 nd, led the Sacred Heart School to bronze medals. In the Junior race we had runners representing two schools with Sinead Walsh well in front in 1 st place with her teammate Ava Spollen having a great run in 22 nd place. The Killina squad were 2 nd team with some tight packing near the front scoring with Jane Maher 6 th, Emily Cunningham 10 th, Aisling Cotter 22nd and Ella McNally 26 th.

In the Intermediate Girls race Ruby Stueven had a fantastic run to win against a tough field. Cara Martin also ran well to finish 15 th . In the Intermediate Boys race both Luke Duffy and Cian Law qualified for the Leinsters finishing in 10 th and 12 th place. David Owens and Darragh Morris also competed strongly. In the Senior Girls race in South Leinster Laura Mooney took the individual win coming home a clear 1 st. Dearbhail Cuddy was next home in 11 th followed by Lydia Buckley 14 th and

Sian Corrigan 15 th. In the Senior Boys age group our athletes competed in North Leinster and South Connaught with Philip King, Michael Murphy and Cian Murphy all making it through to the Leinsters. Rory Spollen also competed well in this age grade. Well done to all.

Trim 10 Mile Road Race

29 Tullamore Harriers club runners joined over 1500 at the Trim 10 miler road race on Sunday, February 2. This race, hosted by Trim AC has grown from strength to strength and sold out in record time. It is a great race to kick off the year and also a good test for those doing a Spring marathon. The running conditions were ideal although the strong breeze was hard to dodge on the return journey into town. First home for Tullamore Harriers was Pauric Ennis who has competed in the Trim 10 for the past five years and posted a nice 54.56 this year. He finished in 13 th position overall. Nick McGowan was next with a super time of 1.05.41 and Leslie Buckley too had a great run with 1.06.07. Martina Costello was first of our ladies home with a huge pb of 1.12.07.

Full results: Pauric Ennis 54.46, Nick McGowan 1:05:41, Lesley Buckley 1:06:07, David Flaherty

1:06:32, Basil Cronin 1:07:06, John Joe Galvin 1:07:55, Leonard Owens 1:08:50, Martina Costello

1:12:38, Lesley Cornally 1:13:26, Aidan Egan 1:13:27, Eugene Mann 1:14:44, Lar Tierney 1:17:29,

Adrian Martin 1:18:59, Paul Hensey 1:21:47, Mary Daly 1:21:55, Amanda Owens 1:22:59, Denis Flynn

1:23:01, Helena Buckley 1:24:47, Ray Murray 1:29:50, Aisling McCormack 1:29:39, Olivia Egan

1:29:58, Noreen Hunt 1:30:07, Anne Daly 1:30:13, Joanne Kelly 1:37:58, Richael Murtagh 1:37:28,

Clare Lawlor 1:37:34, Mary Fox Mann 1:45:18, Eithne Moran 1:45:18.

Fixtures

Sun 16th February Ballyboy Comhaltas 5k

Sun 1st March Sean Lowry 5k – Birr AC

Sun 15th March Offaly 5k Road Race Series Round 1 – Tullamore Harriers AC

Sun 22nd March Offaly 5k Road Race Series Round 2 – Naomh Ciaran AC, Castlejordan

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

AGM 2020

The club AGM will be held on Monday, 10th February, 2020 @ 7.30pm upstairs in the Club House. Nominations for positions on the Committee can be submitted by email to sharondalyth@gmail.com or in writing to the Club Secretary prior to or on the night of the AGM. Please note only fully paid up members may attend and all are very welcome.

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

The Programme started on Monday, January 6 and continues each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 10 weeks, at a cost of €25 that is only €1 per session so it is excellent value for money. It’s not too late to start, come along any Monday or Wednesday evening. See you there!

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon

The 2020 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon is now open for registration. As always, it is on the last Saturday in August - so next year it will be the 29th of August. Don't make the mistake like so many last year who (despite our warning!) didn't get in before sell out. Register here:

www.primoevents.com.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Membership 2020/Access to Facilities

Thank you to all who have renewed their annual membership, to new members and parents who have submitted all details required for club membership with Tullamore Harriers. Just a reminder that any person using the club facilities must be a paid-up member. The fee covers club membership and registration with Athletics Ireland which is necessary in order to take part in club training and competition. You cannot compete for Tullamore Harriers without a current membership. Membership is from January 1st to December 31st. Membership forms can be found in the clubhouse and on our www.tullamoreharriers.com/join. Please note: ASSOCIATE MEMBERS are only entitled to WALK on the tarmac track and must not use the track after 5.30pm on weekdays or on days of competition. Any enquiries to Club Registrar, coach or any committee member.