Tullamore Harriers Report (January 21)

Scottish National Open Indoors

For the sixth year in a row, a squad of Tullamore Harriers juveniles made the trip to Glasgow to be among the 1100 athletes participating in the Scottish National Open Indoors, held on Saturday, January 18. The fifteen athletes had a great weekend and alongside shopping, sightseeing and cinema visits travelled out to the Emirates Arena to compete. There were solid performances with the races providing a good indicator of how training has been going. The athletes can now look forward to the year ahead knowing what work they need to do! Results as follows:

800m Ronan Hyland 2.03, Ava O’Connor 2.15, Ruby Stueven 2.24, David Owens 2.36, Sian Corrigan 2.37, Meabh Rouse 2.37, Jane Maher 2.38, Emily Cunningham 2.39, Imelda Lambe 2.51, Aisling Cotter 2.56.

1500m Ronan Hyland 4.23, Luke Duffy 4.29, Cian Law 4.33, Ruby Stueven 4.54, Lydia Buckley 5.18

Long Jump Aisling Cotter 4.36

All Ireland Indoor Juvenile Pentathlon

Five of our juvenile Track & Field athletes competed in the tough 5 event competition held in the AIT arena, Athlone on Saturday, January 18. Our four girls - Katie Deverell (U14), Polly Duffy (U14), Eimear Cotter (U14) and Saibh Keohane (U15) - all making their debut in this competition, put in super performances all round and stayed focused on working their skills in the technical events to maximise their points for each of their events. Eimear had 4 PBs in her five events with her hurdles

being the best of the day with a lightning 9:86 secs. Placed 14th overall out of 27 athletes competing in 4 events, and winning her 800m heat with 240 secs, Eimear would have moved up 2-3 positions on the points table. Katie Deverell, somewhat echoing Eimear’s performance, had PBs in three of her events with a super 139cm in the high jump and 418cm in the long jump. Katie had a little stumble in her hurdles which effectively took her from her rhythm and tempo and lost her approximately 250 points based on her capable time, and finished the day approximately 17th place overall. Polly had 4 PBs on the day with 353cm in the long jump and a superb 2:38 secs in her 800m where, from the start in her heat, she led the race all the way to the finish determined that no-one was passing her. Polly increased the lead on each of the four laps to finish with a convincing win and taking approximately 19th place overall. Saibh, in the U15 Girl’s event, had three PBs in her five

events with 130 in the high jump and 791 cm in the shot. One of the toughest groups of the day, and having missed some two weeks of training just prior to the competition due to illness, Saibh worked hard all day to finish in approximately 14th place. Evan Farrelly, in the U16 Boys competition, was in second position after his first two events, but due to a hip strain opted to withdraw from the competition with the Leinster Championships only two weeks away. Well done to all athletes on a

great day’s work of multi eventing and super performances. (The final results from AAI had not been released at time of report due to technical difficulties.)

Offaly Athletic Indoors

Well done to the athletes from Tullamore Harriers who took part in the Offaly Athletic Indoors, held in Athlone IT on Friday, January 17 - Rita Daly, Sean Reynolds, Jody O'Reilly, Dave Dunican, Joyce Stephenson, Simon Byrne, Finnan McDermott, Evelyn Herlihy, Dympna Fox, Adrian Brennan, Philip King, Norman Browne, Cian Martin, Conor McGrath, Katie Condron, Luke Burke, Liam Byrne, Tara McKinney, Darragh Morris, Jim Langan, Mary Walsh.

Medalists: Sean Reynolds – 3 rd O50 3000m; Liam Byrne – 1 st O50 400m, 2 nd Long Jump and 800m; Jody O’Reilly – 2 nd O45 800m and 3000m; Cian Martin – 1 st Junior 3000m and 2 nd Junior 800m; Luke Burke – 1 st Junior 60m; Tara McKinney – 1 st O35 800m and 1 st 3000m; Katie Condron – 1 st Junior 60m; Mary Walsh – 1 st O70 400m; Evelyn Herlihy – 1 st O40 3000m and 2 nd O40 800m; Rita Daly – 1 st O50 800m and 1 st O50 3000m; Joyce Stephenson – 1 st O50 60m; Philip King – 1 st Junior 800m; Darragh Morris – 3 rd Junior 800m; Conor McGrath – 3 rd O40 60m, 2 nd O40 Shot Putt; Adrian Brennan – 1 st O50 Shot Putt; Jim Langan – 1 st O70 3000m.

Lough Lene 10k Collinstown

Richie Faulkner and Amanda Owens both finished 3 rd overall in the men and ladies challenging and hilly 10k in Collinstown on Sunday, January 12. Sean Spollen took the 2 nd O50 prize and Eugene O'Dea was 1 st O60. Well done to all in the blue and white: Richie 37.49, Eugene 44.38, Sean 45.20, Paul Shaw 46.04, Amanda 51.30, Noreen Hunt 56.00, Ray Murray 56.00, Joanne Kelly 57.33, Aisling McCormack 58.21, and Dave Kavanagh 59.23.

Art O'Neill Challenge

Eddie Garry was 10th finisher in the Art O'Neill Challenge held over the weekend of Friday/Saturday, January 17/18. This event covered a distance of 53km and involved an overnight hike - starting in Dublin Castle on Friday night before midnight and finishing in the Glenmalure Valley, Co Wicklow the following morning. Eddie posted 6.03 hours for the challenge. Well done Eddie.

Fixtures

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

The Programme started on Monday, January 6 and continues each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 10 weeks, at a cost of €25 that is only €1 per session so it is excellent value for money. The programme is for all levels of fitness from total beginners to those with some level of fitness. The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm-up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way. It’s not too late to start, come along any Monday or Wednesday evening. See you there!

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon

The 2020 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon is now open for registration. As always, it is on the last Saturday in August - so next year it will be August 29. Don't make the mistake like so many last year who (despite our warning!) didn't get in before sell out. Register here: www.primoevents.com.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Membership 2020/Access to Facilities

Thank you to all who have renewed their annual membership, to new members and parents who have submitted all details required for club membership with Tullamore Harriers. Just a reminder that any person using the club facilities must be a paid-up member. The fee covers club membership and registration with Athletics Ireland which is necessary in order to take part in club training and competition. You cannot compete for Tullamore Harriers without current membership.

Membership is from January 1 to December 31. Membership forms can be found in the clubhouse and on our website www.tullamoreharriers.com/join. Please note: ASSOCIATE MEMBERS are only entitled to WALK on the tarmac track and must not use the track after 5.30pm on weekdays or on days of competition. Any enquiries to club registrar, coach or any committee member.