Tullamore Harriers Report (January 14)

Harriers Tread the Boards

11 of Tullamore Harriers young squad made their way to Abbotstown on Saturday, January 11 to compete in their first indoor race of the year. In the women’s 1500m, Nadine Donegan led the way and was just a second off her PB as she ran 4.39. Laura Mooney too was only a second off her PB as she raced to 4.53. Ruby Stueven finished next in 4.54 which was a ten-second PB and was a promising showing for a girl who has just become eligible for senior competition. In the Men’s 1500m, five Harriers competed with all running well and fighting all the way to the finish. Some got PBs but most importantly all got in their first race of the season and some of the rust had been busted off - Ronan Hyland 4.26, Philip King 4.27, Cian Murphy 4.28, Luke Duffy 4.34 and Cian Law 4.36. Darragh Carroll was the sole Harriers representative in the 800m and ran a massive PB of 2.13,

six seconds better than his previous best. Last on track were Ava O’Connor and Sian Corrigan. They both ran the 400m to help them sharpen for races ahead and their times of 60.6 and 66.4 a good showing for this early in the season. Well done to all.

Celtic Cross Country Championships

Danielle Donegan travelled to compete in the Celtic International Cross Country Championship in Stirling, Scotland, last weekend as part of the Irish U20 team. The races were incorporated into the British Cross Challenge race which featured strong competition with athletes from across Scotland and England and Wales too. Interestingly, Scotland adopted the policy of equal distances for male and female athletes so our Danielle faced the challenge of racing over a longer distance than usual.

Danielle really acquitted herself well and led home the Irish team finishing 13th against tough opposition. Danielle has moved onto the international stage in the last year and is gaining valuable experience all the time!

Silver for Emily at the Leinster Masters and Intermediate Cross Country

The club had a fine contingent in Gowran, Co Kilkenny Sunday, January 12 for the Leinster Intermediate and Masters Cross Country Championships. The recent heavy rain left some areas of the course rather sloppy but overall it was a great day for running. Emily Grennan dominated the Leinster Intermediate race and despite a superb run she was beaten by 2 seconds. The race was won by Raheny Shamrock’ Niamh Corbett and in 3 rd place was Kate McDonald from Ballyroan Abbeyleix athletic club. Emily has had a great cross country season with improvements in every outing. Congratulations Emily and best of luck in the All Ireland Cross Country Championships. The Master Ladies had two teams competing – our O35 team and O50 teams. The O35 team was lead out by Tara McKinney who ran very well finishing 4th in the O35 age group. Dympna Fox, Nita McLoughlinn, Evelyn Herlihy and Hilary Duncan made up the full squad. In the same race both Rita Daly and Martina Conlon took bronze individual medals, and also earned Club and County bronze team medals with Mags Grennan making up that O50 team. The Master Men covered 6000m and by this stage the underfoot conditions were worsening. In the O35 team,Padraig Berry was first Tullamore Harriers man with Glen Finlay, Leslie Buckley, Alan Mitchell, Tony Harpur, Leonard Owens and Mark Harpur in pursuit. The O50 team of Eanna Gowran, Liam Byrne, Brendan Abbott, Alan Heffernan, Fra Mollen, and Sean Reynolds were 4 th club overall. The ever-reliable Jim Langan took home a gold medal in the O75 age group. The last race of the day was the Intermediate Men’s race. Mathew Molloy and the team of Pauric Ennis, Michael O’Brien, Leonard Mooney and Peter Bennett came away with bronze club team medals finishing off a great day for Tullamore Harriers. Well done to everyone who travelled and congratulations to the medallists.

World Half Marathon Festival

Well done to Julie Keegan, Shane Origan and Finian McDermott who competed in the World Half Marathon Festival in Donadea on Saturday 11 th January. Julie posted 2.20, Shane and Finian posted 1.44.

Fixtures

Fri 17th January Offaly Senior Indoors – Athlone IT

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

The start of 2020 is now here, time to make New Year's resolutions. Sign up for the Tullamore Harriers C25K programme and don't let the opportunity pass you by. It’s not too late to start, come along any Monday or Wednesday evening. See you

there!

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon

The 2020 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon is now open for registration. As always, it is on the last Saturday in August - so next year it will be August 29. Don't make the mistake like so many last year who (despite our warning!) didn't get in before sell out. Register here: www.primoevents.com.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Membership 2020/Access to Facilities

Thank you to all who have renewed their annual membership, to new members and parents who have submitted all details required for club membership with Tullamore Harriers. Just a reminder that any person using the club facilities must be a paid-up member. The fee covers club membership and registration with Athletics Ireland which is necessary in order to take part in club training and competition. You cannot compete for Tullamore Harriers without current membership. Membership is from January 1 to December 31. Membership forms can be found in the clubhouse and on www.tullamoreharriers.com/join. Please note: ASSOCIATE MEMBERS are only entitled to WALK on the tarmac track and must not use the track after 5.30pm on weekdays or on days of competition. Any enquiries to Club Registrar, coach or any committee member.