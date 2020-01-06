Tullamore Harriers Report (January 6)

Round the Houses – New Year’s Eve Race

There was a great turn out for the last club race of the year, the Round the Houses race held on New Year’s Eve. The winner of the race, after the handicap times were deducted from the finish times, was Triona Muldoon. Catch Grennan was fastest man and Tara McKinney was fastest woman. Well done to all prize winners, and all who competed. Full results as follows:



1 Catch Grennan 00:16:13 00:00:00 00:16:13 Fastest Man, 2 Padraig Berry 00:16:30 00:00:10

00:16:20, 3 Michael Murphy 00:16:39 00:00:20 00:16:19, 4 Jonathan Dunne 00:16:47 00:00:40

00:16:07, 5 Glen Finlay 00:16:50 00:00:30 00:16:20, 6 Eanna Gowran 00:17:11 00:00:40 00:16:31,

7 Liam Byrne 00:17:29 00:01:20 00:16:09, 8 Alan Heffernan 00:17:48 00:01:30 00:16:18, 9 Leonard

Owens 00:18:16 00:02:10 00:16:06, 10 Padraic Sweeney 00:18:18 00:00:40 00:17:38, 11 Cathal

Dunne 00:18:18 00:01:45 00:16:33, 12 Sean Reynolds 00:18:24 00:02:35 00:15:49 2 nd Finisher,

13 Tara McKinney 00:18:32 00:02:35 00:15:57 Fastest Woman, 14 Kevin Corrigan 00:18:38 00:02:10

00:16:28, 15 Mark Harpur 00:18:44 00:02:20 00:16:24, 16 Evelyn Herlihy 00:18:48 00:02:35

00:16:13, 17 Fra Mollen 00:18:51 00:02:10 00:16:41, 18 John Harkin 00:19:21 00:03:00 00:16:21, 19

Richie Galvin 00:19:31 00:03:00 00:16:31, 20 Eugene O'Dea 00:19:34 00:03:00 00:16:34, 21 Sean

Spollen 00:19:43 00:03:50 00:15:53 4 th Finisher, 22 Paul Shaw 00:20:10 00:03:50 00:16:20, 23 Johnny

Feery 00:20:13 00:02:10 00:18:03, 24 Simon Byrne 00:20:20 00:03:20 00:17:00, 25 Paddy Rowland

00:21:01 00:05:00 00:16:01 5 th Finisher, 26 Mags Grennan 00:21:03 00:04:30 00:16:33, 27 Jack Ryan

00:21:27 00:04:00 00:17:27, 28 Aoife Marron 00:21:35 00:05:00 00:16:35, 29 Karen Martin 00:21:36

00:05:00 00:16:36, 30 Dennis Tennison Ihaza 00:21:41 00:05:10 00:16:31, 31 Martina Conlon

00:21:55 00:05:00 00:16:55, 32 Hilary Duncan 00:22:32 00:06:40 00:15:52 3 rd Finisher, 33 Amanda

Owens 00:23:21 00:05:40 00:17:41, 34 Andy O'Grady 00:23:29 00:06:40 00:16:49, 35 Sandra Busted

00:24:25 00:08:00 00:16:25, 36 Jim Langan 00:24:27 00:08:00 00:16:27, 37 Triona Muldoon 00:24:44

00:09:30 00:15:14 Race Winner, 38 Mary Hussey 00:24:55 00:07:20 00:17:35, 39 Joanne Kelly

00:25:36 00:09:00 00:16:36 40 Melissa Hogan 00:32:27 00:14:40 00:17:47.

Tom Brennan 5k

Liam Brady was 6th finisher in the hugely popular Tom Brennan 5k in the Phoenix Park on New Year’s Day. Liam posted a great time of 15.14. The race hosted by Liffey Valley was won by Hiko Tonosa in 14.12. Great run Liam.

Fixtures

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Mary Troy, Kilclonfert, Daingean, who passed away recently. Mary was a stalwart of schools athletics and hugely liked and admired by all in Tullamore Harriers. May she rest in peace.

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

The start of 2020 is now here, time to make New Year's resolutions. Sign up for the Tullamore Harriers C25K programme and don't let the opportunity pass you by. Starting on Monday, January 6, and each continuing each Monday and Wednesday at

6.30pm for 10 weeks, at a cost of €25 that is only €1 per session so it is excellent value for money. The programme is for all levels of fitness from total beginners to those with some level of fitness. The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way. It’s not too late to start, come along any Monday or Wednesday evening. See you

there!

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon

The 2020 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon is now open for registration. As always, it is on the last Saturday in August - so next year it will be August 29. Don't make the mistake like so many last year who (despite our warning!) didn't get in before sell out. Register here:

www.primoevents.com.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Registration 2020

Application forms for club registration 2020 are available at the clubhouse, please contact Mary Daly, Club Registrar, 086-1906747, or any committee member, if any queries.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.