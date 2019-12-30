Tullamore Harriers Christmas Report (December 30)

Northwest Indoor Games

Thirteen of our Track & Field athletes competed in the fifth Northwest Indoor Games held in AIT on Friday, December 27. We had athletes in sprints, 400s, hurdles, shot putt, long jump and high jump. All had super performances and pb’s in this early season competition. Well done to all athletes and keep up the great work, no doubt the dividends will pay off in the new season.

Kilbeggan 6K

Congratulations Pauric Ennis who was the clear winner of the Kilbeggan 6K race held on St. Stephen’s Day. Pauric led over 350 runners and walkers from the gun and posted a super time of 19.34 minutes. Nadine Donegan was first lady. Well done to the large contingent from the club who supported this charity run.

Ardagh 10 Mile Road Race

Pauric Ennis took a podium finish yet again following another super run in Ardagh on Saturday, December 28. He finished the hilly 10 miles in 2 nd place in 53.51. Teammates Eddie Gary was 9th in 58.26 and Leslie Buckley was 18th in 65.42. Great running lads.

Offaly Hospice Mile

There was a fantastic turn out on Christmas morning for the inaugural Offaly Hospice Mile Run co- hosted by Tullamore Harriers. We would like to thank each and every one of you who came along to support this fantastic charity which someday might benefit each and every one of us.

Fixtures

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

The end of 2019 is drawing to a close and now is the time we all make New Year's resolutions. Why not sign up for the Tullamore Harriers C25K programme and don't let the opportunity pass you by. Starting on Monday, January 6 and each continuing each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 10 weeks, at a cost of €25 that is only €1 per session so it is

excellent value for money. The programme is for all levels of fitness from total beginners to those with some level of fitness. The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm-up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way. For your convenience, we have an online option this year where you can register in advance and save time on the first night of the programme. Pre-register www.futureticketing.ie/c/tullamore-harriers. We will have registration on the night also from 6pm. See you soon!

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon

The 2020 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon is now open for registration. As always, it is on the last Saturday in August - so next year it will be August 29. Don't make the mistake like so many last year who (despite our warning!) didn't get in before sell out. Register here: www.register.primoevents.com/ps/event/TullamoreHarriersHalfMarathon2020

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Registration 2020

Application forms for club registration 2020 are available at the clubhouse, please contact Mary Daly, Club Registrar, 086-1906747, or any committee member, if any queries.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.