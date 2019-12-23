Tullamore Harriers Report (December 23)

Dorothy wins Christmas Grand National

The annual Christmas Grand National club race was run off on Tuesday, December 17 with 51 lining out on a frosty night. The hidden handicapped race started in the club car park, out the back gate, turning left at the rugby club, left again onto the Charleville Road and in the front gate of the Harriers. This loop was completed four times and this year’s winner was Dorothy Condron who pushed hard to prevent being caught over the 5k distance. 2 nd place went to Maeve Lynam, 3 rd Liam Byrne, 4 th Martina Lydon, 5 th Leonie Dolan and 6 th Pauric Berry. The fastest man on the night was Catch Grennan and the fastest lady was Tara McKinney. Well done to all the runners, time keepers, marshals and handicapper Joe Wrafter who had the difficult task of calculating starting times. Thank you to Mary and Sharon who prepared the lovely food for the post-race party.

Results: PLACE. NAME .CLOCKTIME. HANDICAP. ACTUAL TIME

1 Dorothy Condron 00:27:39 00:01:20 00:26:19 Winner, 2 Maeve Lynam 00:27:54 00:04:20 00:23:34,

3 Liam Byrne 00:27:55 00:09:00 00:18:55, 4 Martina Lydon 00:27:57 00:02:10 00:25:47, 5 Leonie

Dolan 00:28:00 00:04:55 00:23:05, 6 Pauric Berry 00:28:04 00:10:10 00:17:54, 7 Mark Condron

00:28:10 00:06:20 00:21:50, 8 Leslie Buckley 00:28:14 00:08:50 00:19:24, 9 Catch Grennan 00:28:14

00:10:30 00:17:44 Fastest Man, 10 Rickie White 00:28:20 00:04:55 00:23:25, 11 Joe White 00:28:21

00:04:30 00:23:51, 12 Jack Ryan 00:28:24 00:05:10 00:23:14, 13 Cathal Dunne 00:28:27 00:09:00

00:19:27, 14 Shane Origan 00:28:28 00:09:00 00:19:28, 15 Michael Murphy 00:28:31 00:09:55

00:18:36, 16 Paul Hensey 00:28:36 00:04:30 00:24:06, 17 Sean Reynolds 00:28:37 00:07:40 00:20:57,

18 Mags Grennan 00:28:39 00:05:10 00:23:29, 19 Darragh Rigney 00:28:41 00:09:45 00:18:56, 20

Angela Martin 00:28:45 00:00:00 00:28:45, 21 Alan Mitchell 00:28:46 00:07:40 00:21:06, 22 Marie

Donegan 00:28:48 00:04:20 00:24:28, 23 Finnian McDermott 00:28:52 00:07:30 00:21:22, 24 Denis

Tennison Isaza 00:28:52 00:04:55 00:23:57, 25 Arlene Finnerty 00:28:53 00:03:00 00:25:53, 26

Anthony Hughes 00:28:56 00:06:20 00:22:36, 27 Garry Whittle 00:28:58 00:09:00 00:19:58,

28 Karen Martin 00:28:58 00:04:55 00:24:03, 29 Leonard Owens 00:29:03 00:08:00 00:21:03,

30 Tara Staunton 00:29:13 00:04:30 00:24:43, 31 Denis Flynn 00:29:23 00:04:30 00:24:53, 32 Patricia

Shaw 00:29:25 00:01:20 00:28:05, 33 Tracey Kinnarney 00:29:26 00:04:30 00:24:56, 34 Eanna

Gowran 00:29:27 00:09:45 00:19:42, 35 Eugene O'Dea 00:29:30 00:07:15 00:22:15, 36 Paul Shaw

00:29:32 00:06:20 00:23:12, 37 Nick McGowan 00:29:34 00:09:00 00:20:34, 38 Alan Heffernan

00:29:36 00:08:50 00:20:46, 39 Dermot Smith 00:29:39 00:08:50 00:20:49, 40 Una Mullen 00:29:41

00:05:55 00:23:46, 41 Sean Spollen 00:29:46 00:06:50 00:22:56, 42 Pauric Sweeney 00:29:48

00:08:50 00:20:58, 43 Eugene Mann 00:29:55 00:06:50 00:23:05, 44 Tara McKinney 00:30:02

00:07:40 00:22:22 Fastest Woman, 45 Elysia McCormack 00:30:42 00:06:50 00:23:52, 46 Brigid Fox

00:30:43 00:06:50 00:23:53, 47 Andy O'Grady 00:30:56 00:03:20 00:27:36, 48 Sandra Busteed

00:30:57 00:01:20 00:29:37, 49 Martina Conlon 00:31:11 00:04:55 00:26:16, 50 Jody O'Reilly

00:32:18 00:09:00 00:23:18, 51 Aidan G. Egan 00:32:20 00:08:00 00:24:20.

Fixtures

Wed 25 th December Offaly Hospice Mile – Tullamore Harriers

Tues 31 st December Round the Houses – Tullamore Harriers

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

With just 2 weeks to the 2020 Tullamore Harriers C25K why not book your place in advance with our online booking option, or book for someone else for Christmas present. Starting on January 6th and each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 10 weeks. At a cost of €25 that is only €1 per session so it is excellent value for money. The C25K programme is ideal for people who want to get fit but perhaps haven’t been physically active for a while or are too embarrassed to be seen out of breath and out of shape. It requires commitment and perseverance but the overall benefits are so worthwhile. The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way. The programme will involve 2 group sessions per week and another training session is advised at the weekend also. So register online here and don’t miss your chance to be part of it: www.futureticketing.ie/c/tullamore-harriers/

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon

The 2020 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon is now open for registration. As always, it is on the last Saturday in August - so next year it will be the 29 th of August. Don't make the mistake like so many last year who (despite our warning!) didn't get in before sell out. An ideal Christmas present option too! Register here: www.register.primoevents.com/ps/event/TullamoreHarriersHalfMarathon2020

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Registration 2020

Application forms for club registration 2020 are available at the clubhouse, please contact Mary Daly, Club Registrar, 086-1906747, or any committee member, if any queries.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.