Tullamore Harriers Report (December 17)

Walsh and Mooney Medal at All Ireland Cross Country

The 2019 Cross Country season ended with the Uneven Ages All Irelands held in Dunboyne on Sunday, December 15. With temperatures just above freezing all day and the underfoot conditions mucky for almost the entire course it showed the commitment of the young Tullamore athletes who lined up on the start line.

The best result of the day came from Laura Mooney who had a breakthrough run when she finished 8th in the Girls U19 race. Laura had already this year made significant strides in her track times, having run 4.52 for 1500m and has now showed the same class in cross country. Dearbhail Cuddy also ran well to finish 35th in the same race. In the first race of the day Madeleine McDonnell did well to finish in the top third of a large field in this, her first All Ireland cross country, in the U11 race

over 1500m. In the U15 race, Tullamore had six girls in action and Sinead Walsh, like Laura, later won herself an All Ireland medal by finishing 10th. The rest of the girls ran bravely in the tough conditions and Mette Cleary, Meabh Rouse, Jane Maher, Emily Cunningham and Imelda Lambe are in great shape now with the indoor season coming up. Luke Duffy competed well in the U15 Boys race and finished 36th despite being on the comeback trail after a nasty hurling injury. In the U17 race, Cian

Murphy suffered in the later stages with a stitch but still hung on for 65th place. Well done all, super performances.

Athlone IT Baseline Meet

Aaron Keane and Katelyn Farrelly, members of the Tullamore Harriers Track & Field training group competed at the Athlone IT Baseline meet on Wednesday, December 11. Both came away with new personal bests. Katelyn 7.91 for 60m smashing the 8-second barrier, Aaron 7.03 for 60m & 35.92 sec for 300m. Shauna Leydon (Mullingar Harriers) who trains with the group also ran a strong 300m and new best of 45.03 from the tight lane one. Well done all.

Mangan in Action in USA

Aaron Mangan competed in Pittsburg, Kansas on Saturday, December 7 in a competitive 800m. Despite getting boxed in, Aaron ran well to come third in a time of 1.53:9. Great running by the young Harriers athlete who is settling in well to life in Kansas. This was an indoor PB for Aaron and not too far off his outdoor best. Well done Aaron.

National Novice Cross Country Championships

Well done to our men and women who travelled to Dunboyne on Sunday, December 15 to compete in the National Novice. The final cross country race of the year was hosted by Meath Athletics in Cow Park, Dunboyne. By the time the senior athletes took to the start line the course was well softened and left it quite sloppy underfoot. While the men or ladies didn't medal they must all be commended for lining out for the club. The Men's team: Eddie Garry, Liam Byrne, Leonard Owens, Mark Harpur, Peter Bennett, Sean Reynolds and Alan Mitchell. Well done to our two ladies Emily Grennan and Nita McLoughlin who unfortunately didn't have a team to back them in the club and county competition. Emily has had a super season and in great shape for the National and Leinster Intermediate championships in the New Year. Nita had a solid run finishing a good year in athletics

too. Well done all.

Newmarket Christmas Classic 5k

Jim Langan travelled to Newmarket, Co. Cork on Sunday 15 th December to compete in the Newmarket Christmas Classic 5k. Jim was first O75 posting a time of 26.08. Well done Jim.

Fixtures

Wed 25th December Offaly Hospice Mile – Tullamore Harriers

Tues 31st December Round the Houses – Tullamore Harriers

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Eileen Martin, Clara Rd., Tullamore, mother of club and committee member Adrian Martin, who passed away recently. May she rest in peace.

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

With just 3 weeks to the 2020 Tullamore Harriers C25K why not book your place in advance with our online booking option? Starting on January 6th and each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 10 weeks. At a cost of €25 that is only €1 per session so it is excellent value for money. The C25K programme is ideal for people who want to get fit but perhaps haven’t been physically active for a while or are too embarrassed to be seen out of breath and out of shape. It requires commitment

and perseverance but the overall benefits are so worthwhile. The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way. The programme will involve two group sessions per week and another training session is advised at the weekend also. So register online here and don’t miss your chance to be part of it:

www.futureticketing.ie/c/tullamore-harriers/

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon

The 2020 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon is now open for registration. As always, it is on the last Saturday in August - so next year it will be the 29th of August. Don't make the mistake like so many last year who (despite our warning!) didn't get in before sell out. Register here: www.primoevents.com.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Registration 2020

Application forms for club registration 2020 are available at the clubhouse, please contact Mary Daly, Club Registrar, 086-1906747, or any committee member, if any queries.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.