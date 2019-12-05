Success for Offaly Rowing Club at Provincial Indoor Rowing Championships

Offaly Rowing club enjoyed some success at junior and senior level at the recent Provincial Indoor Rowing Championships held at University of Limerick.

The Junior Relay mixed team put in a great effort, but were competing against much older athletes.

Adam Grace (U16) was pleased with his performance, finishing 17th in a field of 52. John Ward came 2nd in the Men Masters 2 km, and Isobel McAuliffe came 3rd in the womens U14 500 m sprint.

If anyone is interested in trying out recreational or competitive rowing, the boathouse is located at the 23rd lock on Grand Canal Way, Tullamore. All are welcome on a Saturday or Sunday between 10 and 12.

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ offalyrowingclub/