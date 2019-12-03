Tullamore Harriers Report (December 3)

Irish Universities Road Relay Championships

Danielle Donegan recently participated on the UCD team at the Irish Universities Road Relay Championships. Danielle ran the second leg over two miles and her time of 11.40 kept the team in touch and UCD went on to finish third. Congrats Danielle on winning your first Universities medal.

Winter League Round 3 - 2 Mile Road Race

The final leg of the 2019 Winter League was a brisk one, held on Sunday morning, December 1 with the 2 Mile race around the Burlington Circuit. Despite a smaller turnout than on the previous two legs a good competitive race was had. Catch Grennan was fastest man and Pauline Curley was 1 st lady. The winners of the league will be announced later. Well done to all who competed and contributed to a very successful club league.

Results: 1 Catch Grennan 10.42, 2 Leonard Mooney 10.45, 3 Connor Butler 10.51, 4 Padraig Berry

11.11, 5 Micheal O'Brien 11.30, 6 Jody O'Reilly 11.51, 7 Cathal Dunne 11.54, 8 Alan Heffernan 11.55,

9 Liam Byrne 12.01, 10 Pauline Curley 12.07, 11 Mathew O'Byrne 12.08, 12 Leonard Owens 12.27, 13

Sean Reynolds Capt. 12.28, 14 Finian McDermott 12.34, 15 Aidan G Egan 12.36, 16 Evelyn Herlihy

12.37, 17 Alan Mitchell 12.39, 18 Tara McKinney 12.40, 19 Kevin Corrigan 12.43, 20 Eugene O'Dea

12.44, 21 Basil Cronin 12.46, 22 Maire Triona Keane 12.53, 23 Francis Mollen 13.04, 24 Lorcan Scally

13.08, 25 Leslie Cornally 13.09, 26 John Donegan 13.17, 27 Richie Galvin 13.37, 28 Elysia McCormack

13.46, 29 Eugene Mann 13.54, 30 Rita Daly Ravenhill 14.03, 31 Jonathon King 14.03, 32 Joe White

14.12, 33 Jack Ryan 14.18, 34 Paul Hensey 14.25, 35 John O'Connell 14.33, 36 Joe Wrafter 14.33, 37

Margaret Grennan 14.35, 38 Denis Flynn 14.35, 39 Mary Galvin 14.44, 40 Maeve Larkin 15.01, 41

Andy O'Grady Capt. 15.18, 42 Olivia Egan 15.28, 43 Kevin Sampson 16.06, 44 Martina Conlon Capt.

16.26, 45 Jim Langan 16.29, 46 Sandra Busteed 16.42, 47 Paschal Naughton 16.48, 48 Olive Mannion

16.56, 49 Noel Browne 17.00, 50 Joyce Stevenson 17.02, 51 Aisling McCormack 17.07, 52 Joanne

Kelly 17.18, 53 Sharon Daly 18.22, 54 Mary Fox Mann 18.22.

Clonakilty Half Marathon & 10K

David Murray was 6th in the Clonakilty Half Marathon on Saturday 30 th November. With very strong winds and wintery conditions it made for a tough day's racing. Dave posted 1.21.20. The race was won by Sergiu Ciobanu (1.13.45). Great running David. Barbara O'Connell competed in the 10k and after a break from running was happy to post 1.19 for the distance. Well done on your comeback Barbara.

Wild Goose Chase

Pauric Ennis who is in great running form of late was 2 nd overall in the Wild Goose Chase 10k held on Sunday, December 1. The course took in magnificent views of the Cooley Mountains and passed the site of the infamous Wild Goose Lodge in Co Louth. Pauric posted 34.13 for the 10k. Great going Pauric.

Club La Santa International Running Challenge

36 of our club athletes along with family and friends travelled to Lanzarote last week for what has become an annual Tullamore Harriers club trip – to compete in the International Running Challenge. Based in Club La Santa which is the world’s largest active holiday resort, the challenge comprised of four races on four consecutive days, over various terrains and distances. The event attracted runners from all over Europe and has grown in popularity over the last 20 years. The first race of the week was the 10k road race, followed by a hilly challenging 13k Ridge Run. Next was a 5k Beach Run and the final run in the competition was the Half Marathon. Points earned from each race were taken to decide on the overall winner and age group winners. Pauline Curley took the ladies O50 winning spot and Mick O’Brien was 3 rd in the very competitive O40 age group. Well done to all who took part in the event.

Fixtures

Tues 17th December Tullamore Harriers Christmas Grand National.

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Anne Hunt, Geashill, mother of club members Noreen and Deirdre Hunt, who passed away recently. May she rest in peace.

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

With just 5 weeks to the 2020 Tullamore Harriers C25K why not book your place in advance with our online booking option? Starting on January 6th and each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 10 weeks. At a cost of €25 that is only €1 per session so it is excellent value for money. The C25K programme is ideal for people who want to get fit but perhaps haven’t been physically active for a while or are too embarrassed to be seen out of breath and out of shape. It requires commitment and perseverance but the overall benefits are so worthwhile. The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm-up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way. The programme will involve 2 group sessions per week and another training session is advised at the weekend also. So register online here and don’t miss your chance to be part of it:

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Registration 2020

Application forms for club registration 2020 are available at the clubhouse, please contact Mary Daly, Club Registrar, 086-1906747, or any committee member, if any queries.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.