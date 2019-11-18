Tullamore Harriers Report (November 18)

Pauric Wins in Hollymount

Congratulations to Pauric Ennis who won the Hollymount 10k road race in Co. Mayo on Sunday, November 17. Pauric led the race from the start finishing strong in 33.56. Great run Pauric.

Gingerbread 10k and Half Marathon

The annual Gingerbread 10k and Half Marathon races took place in Portarlington on Sunday, November 17 with a few from the club participating in both events. Well done to all.

10k results: Martina Conlon 48.02, Tracey Kinnarney 48.49, Richael Murtagh 55.51, Olive Mannion

56.30, Fallen Conlon 56.30, Clare Lawlor 56.27, Liz Ryan 56.32, Dave Kavanagh 57.51, Fidelma

Grennan 1.03.03, Bernard Doheny 1.03.27, Ann Marie Lawlor 1.05.25, Helen Larkin 1.06.25, Liz

McEnef 1.13.56.

Half Marathon Results: Mark Harpur 1.37.55, Diarmuid Herlihy 1.38.11, Alan Mitchell 1.39.50, Rita

Daly 1.40.30, Martina Lydon 1.53.58, Paschal Naughton 1.57.53, Elizabeth McDonell 2.14.10.

Clane 10K

Well done to Clive Young who posted a pb in the Clane AC 10k on Saturday, November 9 with a time of 51.49.

Remembrance 5K Run

Well done too to Ray Murray who ran in the Remembrance 5k in the Phoenix Park, Dublin on Sunday, November 10 posting 25.25.

Mullingar Parkrun

Jim Langan was first O75 across the line in the Mullingar Park Run on Saturday November 9 posting 26.06. Well done Jim.

Fixtures

Tullamore Harriers Couch to 5K 2020

With just 7 weeks to the 2020 Tullamore Harriers C25K why not book your place in advance with our online booking option? Starting on January 6th and each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 10 weeks. At a cost of €25 that is only €1 per session so it is excellent value for money. The C25K programme is ideal for people who want to get fit but perhaps haven’t been physically active for a while or are too embarrassed to be seen out of breath and out of shape. It requires commitment and perseverance but the overall benefits are so worthwhile. The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm-up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way. The programme will involve 2 group sessions per week and another training session is advised at the weekend also. So register online here and don’t miss your chance to be part of it: www.futureticketing.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Registration 2020

Please note that club registration and fees for 2020 will be taken at the clubhouse on Tuesday 19th and Wednesday 20th November 2019 from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Application forms are available at the clubhouse, please contact Mary Daly, Club Registrar, 086-1906747, or any committee member, if any queries.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.