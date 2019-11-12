Tullamore Harriers Report (November 13)

Double Leinster Cross Country Victories for Sinead Walsh

Ferbane was the destination for the Leinster Cross Country last Saturday, November 9, with conditions challenging, with hills, muck and cold weather. Sinead Walsh continued with her recent good form as she won the U15 race with a lead of over one hundred meters. This followed up on her earlier win in the U14 Leinster two weeks previously. The last young Harrier to do that was Claire Rafter and she went on to win a medal at the Schools International Track and Field. The young Killiegh girl is a big talent and really seems to enjoy cross country and track racing. Hopefully, she continues to enjoy her training and racing in the years ahead.

Maddie McDonnell ran well to qualify for the All Ireland’s with her 10th place finish in the U11 Girls. Adelyn Walsh, Eva Rose Kelly, Maeve Duffy, Muireann McDonnell, Aine Larkin, Ailish Walsh, Roisin Cotter and Kaja Tobuczyk all had good runs in a race that had over 150 runners on the start line!

In the U11 Boys race Conor Murtagh quitted himself well to finish 13th with Darragh Stewart, Patrick Duffy, Luke Tooher, Liam York, Sam Heffernan, Daniel Holton, Jack Cunningham and Ollie Dooley running well on what was a challenging course. In the U13 Girls race, Eabhadh Multaney-Kelly had a great run to finish 14th with Saoirse Murtagh not far behind in 24th. Both girls were running out of their age and were still able to compete with the older girls. Andrea Ryan had also been prominent in this race but was unlucky to fall ill in the latter stages. Hopefully, she will have a quick recovery. Eimear Cotter, Polly Duffy, Rachael Donegan, Kara Daly, Emily McDonnell, Rachael Donagher and Eabha Owens also competed well.

Luke Mahon led the way in the Boys U13 race and fought hard all the way to finish 25th. He is new to the sport and should be proud of his first two Leinster races. Cian Horkan, Cian Multany- Kelly, Charlie Heffernan, Dermot Crombie, JP Larkin and Eoin Rouse rounded out the Harriers team.

In the Girls U15 race, Sinead Walsh was a comfortable winner have opened up a lead of over 100m over the course of the 3500m race. After the first kilometre, Sinead was sitting in third. She then moved to the front and continued to gap the chasing athletes all the way to the finishing line. The most amazing thing was that Sinead managed all of this despite having lost both her spikes in the early stages of the race. The Tullamore team finished third and this was largely due to the fitness of

all the girls with scorers Mette Cleary 19th, Jane Maher 23rd and Emily Cunningham 28th all passing people in the last few hundred meters. Meadbh Rouse and Imelda Lambe also really gave it their all in tough conditions.

Luke Duffy was out fast in the Boys U15 race. He found himself running most of the race just off the leaders and having to slog it out by himself. Still he fought all the way and held in for a creditable 8th place finish.

In the U17 Girls, Ava O’Connor and Sian Corrigan toed the start line. Ava was near the front from the gun and continued to battle all the way to the line and finished in 5th place. Sian got through the tough conditions and finished 38th.

In the Under 17 Boys, Cian Murphy led the way and finished 9 th place with Cian Law not far behind in 11th. New athlete Max Mohan also competed bravely and should be happy with his 36th place finish.

Only two Tullamore Harriers lined out in the U19 Girls with Laura Mooney and Dearbhail Cuddy forced to run hard from the start as the leaders set out with a tough pace. Laura ran well to finish 11th, while Dearbhail also had a solid day with a 18th place finish.

In the U19 Boys, James Dunne was prominent from the start with and found himself running stride for stride with Kevin Burns from Kilkenny, just off Shay McEvoy who led from the gun. With a kilometre to go James stepped up the pace and eased away to finish a comfortable second. Michael Murphy ran well also to come home in 10th place. The team was completed by Cian Martin and Darragh Carroll who both ran well.

In the Open U9 races Eleanor Lawless, Caoimhe White, Amy Duncan, Zofia Piet, Hannah Crombie and Jedrzej Piet competed.

Well done to all the young athletes.

All Ireland Schools Indoor Pentathlon

On Saturday, November 9, in the AIT sports indoor arena, our track and field juvenile, Evan Farrelly representing Oaklands CC, Edenderry, continued his super form from the Leinster schools into the national competition. Evan, competing in the junior boys, was punching well above his weight as the majority of his competitors were a year older, but not deterred Evan held his own through the five events, producing PB’s in the hurdles and the 200m. After completing his 5 events Evan finished in a

solid 7th place and 14 points more would have achieved selection for the Irish team. Well done Evan on a super performance which will no doubt enhance your skills and experience for the 2020 season.

Leinster Senior Cross Country Championships

The club’s senior athletes also travelled the short spin to Ferbane to compete in the Leinster Senior cross country championships on Saturday, November 9. Despite the blistering cold and strong winds the athletes did their club proud. The ladies 5k was first and Tullamore Harriers had a super squad with: Nadine Donegan, Emily Grennan, Pauline Curley, Nita McLoughlin, Maire Triona O’Connor, Dympna Fox, Tara McKinney, Evelyn Herlihy, Rita Daly, Mary Galvin and Martina Conlon.

Nadine finished in 9th place with great backing by Emily Grennan (14th), Pauline Curley (18th) and Nita Mcloughlin (23rd) to take bronze club medals. The full team bunched well with solid running to help take the county bronze also. Well done to the Naomh Mhuire ladies also.

Liam Brady retained his Leinster Senior Cross Country title with his performance of the day! Congratulations Liam on an outstanding race. With not another pair of spikes in sight, Liam made light work of the 10k race and was proudly supported by his teammates of Pauric Ennis, Eddie Garry, Leonard Mooney, Glen Finlay, Eanna Gowran, Liam Byrne, Tony Harpur, Rory Farrell, Shane Origan, Alan Heffernan, Fra Mollen, Sean Reynolds, Peter Bennett and Mark Harpur taking 4th club placing.

Naomh Mhuire’s Brendan Donagher along with Tullamore Harriers’ Liam Brady, Pauric Ennis, Eddie Garry, Leonard Mooney and Glen Finlay took bronze county medals to round off a great event.

Well done to all who competed and to the remainder of the Naomh Mhuire men’s team who also ran.

