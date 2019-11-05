Tullamore Harriers Report (November 5)

Tullamore Harriers take the Double Senior Cross Country Titles

The Offaly Senior Cross Country Championships were held in Killeigh on Saturday 2nd November, the final races of the Offaly Athletics Cross County season. Congrats to Nadine Donegan and Liam Brady who won the Senior Men’s and Ladies races. Tullamore Harriers also won the team events. Liam Brady, Paul Mitchell, Pauric Ennis & Conor Butler won the Hugo Smith Trophy, while the ladies team of Nadine Donegan, Pauline Curley, Emily Grennan & Nita McLoughlin won the Martina Conlon

Perpetual Cup. Well done to all who competed, and thanks to Naomh Mhuire for hosting the

Championships. Tullamore Harriers Results:

Senior Ladies (6k): NADINE DONEGAN 25.45, PAULINE CURLEY 26.04, EMILY GRENNAN 26.27, NITA

McLOUGHLIN 27.13, DYMPNA FOX 27.45, MAIRE TRIONA O'CONNOR 28.11, EVELYN HERLIHY 29.54,

MARTINA CONLON 33.09.

Senior Men (10k): LIAM BRADY 34.58, PAUL MITCHELL 39.51, PAURIC ENNIS 40.02, CONOR BUTLER

40.51, GLEN FINLAY 41.34, LEN MOONEY 41.46, EANNA GOWRAN 41.56, CATCH GRENNAN 43.44,

LIAM BYRNE 43.28, TONY HARPUR 45.02, RORY FARRELL 47.02, ETHAN DUNICAN 48.08, JASON

MCDERMOTT 48.31, AIDAN EGAN 48.32, SEAN REYNOLDS 49.08, LEONARD OWENS 50.04, PAURIC

SHEILS 61.07, RICHIE GALVIN 53.31.

Dublin City Marathon 2019

Tullamore Harriers had a record number of athletes in this year’s Dublin Marathon, held on Sunday, 27th October, with over 60 members taking part. Congratulations to each and every one of those who represented the club on a beautiful day in Dublin’s fair city. It was an amazing day on and off the course with massive support for all our competitors from other club members, family and friends. A big well done to Mary Daly, Una Mullen and Mags Grennan who took silver O50 team medals in the National Marathon, held in conjunction with the Dublin City Marathon. The ladies were 2nd overall out of 32 teams in their group.

Tullamore Harriers results:

Pauric Ennis 02.33.40, Eddie Garry 02:37:55, Micheal O Brien 02:43:06, Conor Mooney 03:02:44,

George Webb 03.10.13, Gary Whittle 03:12:43, Ollie Neary 03.13.50, Rob Maunsell 03:14:54, Tomas

Flaherty 03:16:39, Eanna Gowran 03:18:57, Tara McKinney 03:21:56, Nick McGowan 03:24:20, Sean

Reynolds 03:24:52, Peter Bennett 03:24:43, Karen Nolan 03:27:37, Aidan Egan 03:28:37, Alan

Heffernan 03:29:40, Lorcan Scally 03:29:38, Eugene O Dea 03:30:05, Finian McDermott 03:31:40,

Lesley Cornally 03:33:03, John O Connell 03:33:20, Sinead Rigney 03:33:38, Leonard Owens

03:34:34, Elysia Mc Cormack 03:35:57, Ger Lynam 03:36:29, Padraic Sweeney 03:42:28, Mark Harpur

03:45:10, Denis Flynn 03:46:04, Mary Daly 03:46:52, Una Mullen 03:50:16, Lynn Mooney 03:50:06,

Matt Corcoran 03:51:54, Michelle Mullaney 03:52:02, Alan Mitchell 03:54:03, Roderick Larkin

03:56:08, Mag Grennan 03:55:39, Karen Martin 03:56:28, Aoife Marron 03:56:29, Lar Tierney

03:57:21, Adrian Martin 03:57:30, Rita Daly 03:59:23, Paul Shaw 03:58:51, Simon Byrne 04.01.34,

Rory Farrell 04:01:30, Emer Guilfoyle 04:01:47, Basil Cronin 04.01.48, Mary Galvin 04:01:59, Joe

White 04:03:19, Sean Spollen 04.05.59, Paddy Rowland 04:05:57, Helena Buckley 04:06:07, Paul

Hensey 04:11:04, Paula Nolan 04:13:17, Maria Gallagher 04:18:45, Hilary Duncan 04:22:17, Anne

Cusack 04:28:31, Arlene Finnerty 04.28.31, Naomi Galvin 04:28:33, Ray Murray 04:32:51, David

Murray 04.32.51, Adrian Larkin 04:32:31, Richeal Murtagh 04:33:58, Anne Daly 04:36:09, Josie Lalor

04:41:29, Eithne Moran 04:41:43, Clare Lawlor 04.45.17, Liz Ryan 04:51:54, Donal Rigney 04.52.54,

Mary Fox Mann 04:56:36, Aisling McCormack 04.36.55, Laurin Ryan 04.36.56, Eugene Mann

04:56:36, John Connolly 05:07:53, Mick McConigley 05:05:38, AnnMarie McNamara 05.46.00,

Melissa Hogan 07:09:54. Well done also to Michelle Langan, daughter of club member Jim Langan,

who posted 03:43:48.

Frankfurt Marathon 2019

On the same day, Sunday, 27th October, Olivia Weldon was flying the flag in Frankfurt where she competed in the Frankfurt Marathon, posting 4.36. Well done Olivia.

New York Marathon 2019

A week later, Dermot Smith competed in the New York Marathon, held on Sunday, 3rd November. Congrats to Dermot who posted 3.21, fantastic run.

Fixtures

Sat 9th November Leinster Cross Country 2019 Senior – Ferbane

Tues 19th November Winter League Round 2 – 5k – Tullamore Harriers

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Kathleen Buckley, Ballykilmurray, mother of club stalwart Tommy Buckley, who passed away recently. May she rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Club Registration 2020

Please note that club registration and fees for 2020 will be taken at the clubhouse on Tuesday 19th and Wednesday 20th November 2019 from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Application forms are available at the clubhouse, please contact Mary Daly, Club Registrar, 086-1906747, or any committee member, if any queries.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.