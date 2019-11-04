Birr Athletic Club Notes (November 4)

Birr Athletic Club Notes

Juveniles

Training continues every Saturday at 10.30am in Crinkle. We would especially love to see new faces.

Seniors

Training for seniors continues on Mondays and Wednesdays in Crinkle at 7.30pm. New members always welcome. Come and try it out, there's always a great welcome for new faces.

News

Well done to our athletes who braved atrocious conditions to compete in the Offaly Cross Country Championships last Saturday in Killeigh. Tremendous commitment!

Congratulations to our club members who received awards at the Offaly Athletics Awards night last weekend.

Fixtures

Leinster Cross Country Day 3: Uneven ages, Senior. Saturday 9th November in Ferbane.

Gingerbread Run, Portarlington, 17th November at 12 noon.

Facebook

