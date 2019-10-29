Tullamore Harriers Report (October 29)

Leinster Novice, Junior and Even Age Cross Country

The Leinster Cross Country season kicked off in Gowran, Co Kilkenny on Saturday 26th October with the Novice, Junior and Even Ages Championships. Tullamore Harriers’ young talent really shone through as individuals and teams won medals across the various competitions in the junior and even age events. The fact that Tullamore teams won both U20 and Junior team titles was a huge achievement for a great bunch of young runners and augurs well for the club in the years ahead.

In the Ladies Junior race, Danielle Donegan took up a leading position right from the starting gun. She was running stride for stride with Holly Brennan from Louth until the half way point when she pulled clear and ended up with a comfortable victory of twenty seconds. The Tullamore Harriers team ran well behind Danielle with Ava O’Connor 5th, Laura Mooney 20th, Dearbhail Cuddy 24th, Cara Martin 38th, Sarah Condron 42nd and Sian Corrigan 45th. This meant that Tullamore won the Junior Women’s title with a fifteen point victory margin over Mullingar. The girls also combined to win the U18 title as this was a combined age’s race. In the Men’s race, the pace was fast from the start as Shane Coffee from Naas stretched out the field.

Tullamore had James Dunne and Michael Murphy in the lead pack from the start and they dug in as the pace never let up. Not far behind were Cian Murphy, Cian Law and Darragh Carroll. All five pushed all the way over the 6000m distance and

finished James Dunne 4th , Michael Murphy 11th , Cian Murphy 18th , Cian Law 19th and Darragh Carroll 49th. The lads’ scores combined to give them a clear victory in the Junior race and a set of silver medals in the U18 team competition.

In the U16 Girls race, Ruby Steuven was near the front from the start. Ruby pushed all the way and finished a very creditable 5 th against tough competition. Emily Cunningham and Imelda Lambe also ran well and were both passing athletes in the final stages. Luke Duffy was the Club’s sole representative in the U16 Boys race and he was competitive right from the start. Luke should be delighted with his 7 th place finish as it bodes well for the future. In the Girls U14 race, Sinead Walsh

was in the lead pack from the start and slowly edged her way closer to the front as the race progressed. After 2500m she took the lead and went on to be a comfortable winner at the end with nearly ten seconds to spare over second place. Sinead led a determined Tullamore team with Mette Cleary, Maebh Rouse, Polly Duffy, Eimear Cotter, Rachel Donegan and Aisling Cotter running well to qualify for the All Ireland’s. In U14 Boys race, Luke Mahon had a great run to finish 23rd in his first

Leinster’s. He should be very proud of his efforts. The Girl’s U12’s raced over 2000m and Saoirse Murtagh and Eabhadh Multaney-Kelly were at the front from early on. Saoirse, despite having lost a spike, finished 3rd with Eabhadh only seconds behind in 7th. These girls were backed up by Emily McDonnell, Kara Daly, Eabha Owens and Rachael Donagher and the team did well to qualify for the All Ireland’s in a months’ time. In the Boys U12 race, Cian Horkan, Conor Murtagh, Patrick Duffy, Eoin Rouse and JP Larkin combined well to finish tenth team against tough competition. There were non-championship races for the U10s with Adelyn Walsh home in the top 10 with Maeve Duffy, Ruby McNally, Ailbhe Coll, Roisin Cotter, Mia Gallagher and Caoilean Rouse all running well too. The Novice Competitions followed the younger athletes’ events. Our Ladies Novice team of Emily Grennan (10th), Nita McLoughlin (17th), Dympna Fox (33rd) and Joyce Stephenson (73rd) was 6th club overall and 7th county. The Men's team of Padraig Berry (34th), Dave Fox (56th) Glen Finlay (58th) and Conor Butler (80th) was 11th club overall. Brendan Donagher (50th) (Naomh Mhuire AC) joined the lads on the county team but unfortunately the lads didn't qualify because 6 athletes were needed to make up a county team. Well done to all.

