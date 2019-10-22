Tullamore Harriers Report (October 22)

Leinster Schools Indoor Pentathlon

Four of our juvenile Track & Field athletes travelled to the National Indoor Arena, Dublin on Wednesday, October 16 to compete for their respective schools in the indoor pentathlon. Aishling Cotter (Killina Presentation), Evan Farrelly (Oaklands CC, Edenderry), Jack Saunders (Tullamore College) and Diarmuid Finneran (Colaiste Cholm, Tullamore) took on the tough five event competition against the best in Leinster. All four athletes put in strong performances with PBs in most of their five events, and giving themselves a chance to make the top four to progress to the national finals. Evan was first to finish, taking the bronze medal in the junior boys. Diarmuid and Jack, in the intermediate boys, finished 5th and 9th. This was outstanding for Diarmuid on his first pentathlon. Jack will be in the intermediate age group again in 2020. Aishling, in the minor girls and

also a debutante to the pentathlon, finished in an outstanding 5th place. She was only 10 points away from fourth place, so close to achieving that fourth spot where, one tenth of a second faster in her hurdles or one second faster in the 800, would have got her through. Well done to all four athletes, keep up the hard work and best of luck to Evan in the national finals on November 9.

Paddy Larkin 3K

The Annual Paddy Larkin 3k race took place on Tuesday, October 15, followed by the annual club mass in memory of past members and friends. This event was a tribute to the late Paddy Larkin, one of the founding members of Tullamore Harriers and well known as the driving force behind the development of the wonderful club we have today. Paddy was honorary secretary of the club from its formation in 1953 to his passing on October 14, 2006. Great running by all in the race, which

was also Race 1 of the Winter League. Thank you to all who competed and who organised the lovely evening.

Full Results: 1 Conor Butler 9.45, 2 Leonard Mooney 9.57, 3 Michael O’Brien 10.03, 4 Cian

Martin 10.21, 5 Catch Grennan 10.24, 6 Padraig Berry 10.28, 7 Eanna Gowran 10.29, 8 Glen Finlay

10.31, 9 Michael Murphy 10.39, 10 Declan Meehan 10.55, 11 Jody O Reilly 11.06, 12 Liam Byrne

11.27, 13 Leslie Buckley 11.32, 14 Nick McGowan 11.35, 15 Tara McKinney 11.41, 16 Colm Milner

11.43, 17 Aidan Egan 11.45, 18 Nita McLoughlin 11.45, 19 Evelyn Herlihy 11.47, 20 Lorcan Scally

11.49, 21 Sean Reynolds 11.54, 22 Alan Mitchell 12.00, 23 Diarmuid Herlihy 12.09, 24 Eugene O Dea

12.22, 25 Finian McDermott 12.23, 26 Brigid Fox 12.25, 27 Lesley Cornally 12.27, 28 Elysia

McCormack 12.28, 29 Michelle Mullanney 12.30, 30 Eugene Mann 12.31, 31 Adrian Martin 12.33, 32

Johnny Feery 12.37, 33 Jonathon King 12.41, 34 Cara Martin 12.42, 35 Dympna Fox 12.43, 36 Rita

Daly 12.52, 37 Rory Farrell 13.06, 38 Anthony Hughes 13.07, 39 Leoni 13.10, 40 Karen Martin 13.30,

41 Jack Ryan 13.39, 42 Mags Grennan 13.42, 43 Kevin Corrigan 13.46, 44 Basil Cronin 13.46, 45 Fra

Mollen 13.47, 46 Joe White 13.48, 47 Paul Hensey 13.50, 48 Martina Conlon 13.51, 49 Denis Flynn

13.53, 50 Joe Wrafter 13.54, 51 Emer Guilfoyle 13.55, 52 Helena Buckley 13.56, 53 Leonard Owens

13.57, 54 Brendan Carroll 14.06, 55 John O Connell 14.10, 56 Marie Donegan 14.11, 57 Andy O Grady

14.16, 58 Mary Galvin 14.33, 59 Paschal Naughton 14.42, 60 Olivia Egan 14.47, 61 Martina Lydon

14.50, 62 Jenna Stack 14.55, 63 Ray Murray 14.55, 64 Maeve Larkin 15.08, 65 Fallen Conlon 15.11,

66 Noreen Hunt 15.12, 67 Adrian Larkin 15.17, 68 Olive Mannion 15.27, 69 Dave Kavanagh 15.37, 70

John McGowan 15.54, 71 Kevin Sampson 15.57, 72 Joyce Stevenson 16.13, 73 Noel Browne 16.24,

74 Mary Fox Mann 16.51, 75 Sharon Hayden 16.58, 76 Dara Byrne 17.00, 77 Sharon Daly 17.04, 78

Angela Martin 17.22, 79 Ann Marie Lawlor 17.35, 80 Joanne Kelly 17.40, 81 Bernard Doheny 18.26,

82 Roisin McCann 19.42.

Spar Autumn Open International Cross Country Festival

Tullamore Harriers had two superb performances from two of our club members in the Spar Autumn Open International Cross Country Festival held on Sunday, October 20. The athletes competed on the purpose built cross country course at the Sports Ireland National Sports Campus in Abbotstown. Liam Brady competed in the Senior Men’s 7500m race and had an absolutely brilliant run. He finished in 3 rd place with a time of 23.04 to winner Conor Bradley (City of Derry Spartans) 22.55 and

2nd placed James Gormley (UK) 23.03. In the Junior Ladies 4500m race, our own Danielle Donegan took podium position with a 3rd place finish in 16.45. Winner Grace Carson (NI) posted 15.55, and 2nd place Jodie McCann (Dublin City Harriers) 16.20. Nadine Donegan competed in the very competitive Senior Ladies race and ran a steady race finishing in 25th place overall. Fantastic day for Liam, Danielle and Nadine ….and Tullamore Harriers. Well done too to Jim Langan who also competed at the event, finishing 4th 075, just missing out on selection for the O75 Men’s team to represent Ireland.

Back to School 5K

Well done to all who ran the Back to School 5k in Tullamore on Sunday, October 20. Congratulations to the fastest man Cian Martin and fastest woman Nita McLoughlin and all prize winners. Full results: Cian Martin 17:37, Richie Faulkner 17:56, Cian Horkan 19:20 Liam Byrne 19:3, Nita McLoughlin 19:59, Richie Galvin 21:32, Charlie Heffernan 22:24, Tracey Kinnarney 23:06,

Martina Conlon 23:59, Imelda Lambe 25:06, Scott McCumiskey 25:24. Olive Mannion 26:14 Patrick Corcoran 26:58, Tracey Stewart 27:03, Isabelle McCumiskey 28:54, Richard Murtagh 30:07, Rory Byrne 32:20, Eoin Byrne 32:22, Liz McEniff 33:53, Melissa Hogan 36:23.

Longwood 10K

Pauric Ennis and Dave Dunican competed in the Longwood 10k also on Sunday, October 20. Pauric was 4th overall with 34.42 and Dave 42.42. Well done lads.

80th Birthday Celebrations

Mick Hayden - life vice president, trustee, coach and legend of Tullamore Harriers, celebrated his 80th birthday recently with club members past and present. A presentation by the Club was made to him of the 40 national medals won by him during his athletics career. Happy birthday Mick!

Fixtures

Sat 2nd November Offaly Cross Country 2019 Senior – Killeigh

Tues 19th November Winter League Round 2 – 5k – Tullamore Harriers

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.