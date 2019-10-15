Tullamore Harriers Report (October 15)

Offaly Athletics Cross Country 2019 Intermediate

Congratulations to Emily Grennan and Padraig Berry who took the Intermediate Titles in Day 2 of the Offaly Cross Country Championships held on Sunday, October 13. Emily, who had a very solid run, led the Tullamore Harriers ladies team to first place with great runs from Tara McKinney (2nd lady), Dympna Fox (3 rd lady) and Brigid Fox (4th lady). Nita McLoughlin and Mary Daly both ran as guests for Tullamore Harriers having previously taken the Intermediate title. Padraig also lead the Tullamore Harriers men’s team to victory and here he was backed up by Leonard Mooney (3rd man), Glen Finlay (5th man) and Darren Butler (8th man). Well done to Ethan Dunican, Peter Bennett, Jason McDermott, Sean Reynolds and Jim Langan who also lined out for the club. Well done all.

Rosemount 10k and Half Marathon

A large troop from the club competed in the Rosemount GAA 10k and Half Marathon on Saturday, October 12. This was the second running of the event in the midlands village. Well done everyone. 10k: Gary Whittle 39.25, Paschal Naughton 51.12, Clive Young 52.46, Olive Mannion 55.25, Dave Kavanagh 57.50, Marie Lawlor 1.06.03 and Melissa Hogan 1.16.46. Half Marathon: Dermot Smith 1.25.59, Liam Byrne 1.30.57, Brian McManus 1.32.21, Eugene O’Dea 1.33.22, Rory Farrell 1.37.44, Finian McDermott 1.42.12, Mark Harpur 1.43.09, Helen Larkin 2.38.36, Mary Fox Mann 2.38.38, Eithne Delaney 2.38.38. This was Helen’s first Half Marathon so great achievement Helen.

Cosantoir 10k

Well done to Paul Mitchell and Pauric Sweeney who competed in Cosantoir 10k which took place in the Phoenix Park on Wednesday, October 9. Paul was 9th finisher with a super time of 34.42 and Pauric posted 42.43. Great running guys.

Chicago Marathon for Rob

Huge congratulations to Rob Maunsell who had a super run in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 13. With even splits for the 26.2 miles, Rob posted 3.19.58. Well done Rob.

Fixtures

Sun 20th October Back to School 5k Run – Arden View, Tullamore

Sat 2nd November Offaly Cross Country 2019 Senior – Killeigh

Tues 19th November Winter League Round 2 – 5k – Tullamore Harriers

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.