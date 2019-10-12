PICTURES: Offaly GAA stars attend launch of new county jersey

Offaly GAA's brand new jersey was launched at Bord na Mona, O'Connor Park, on Tuesday, October 8.

A host of Offaly stars were in attendance to sample the new strip, including Conor Clancy, Cian Donohue, Anton Sullivan, Bernard Allen, David Dempsey, Shane Dooley and Shane Kinsella.

The jersey continues to bear the Carroll's of Tullamore sponsor and turned heads with GAA fans everywhere when it was revealed last month.

The new jersey is currently on pre-order from www.oneills.com.