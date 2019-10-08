Tullamore Harriers Report (October 8)

Offaly Athletics Cross Country 2019 Novice/Master

The 2019 Offaly Athletics Cross Country got off to a great start on Sunday, October 6. The Novice and Masters were run off on a testing course in Killeigh. Naomh Mhuire AC hosted Day 1 of the Championships, which also included Junior and Juvenile Even races. Well done to all from the club who competed.

Tullamore Harriers results for Novice and Masters below, results from Junior and Juvenile Even will be reported next week with the results of the Juvenile Uneven results which will be held on Sunday, October 13, with the Intermediate Championships.

Novice Ladies (4k) 1st Emily Grennan 18.24.

Novice Men (6k) 1st Conor Butler 22.30, 2nd Glenn Finlay 23.25, 4th Darren Butler 23.49, 8th Ethan Dunican 25.16, 10th Jason McDermott 26.05.

Novice Men’s Team

1st Tullamore Harriers A.C. – Conor Butler, Glenn Finlay, Darren Butler & Ethan Dunican

035 Masters Ladies (4k) 1st Dympna Fox 18.49, 2nd Tara McKinney 19.07, 3rd Evelyn Herlihy 20.18, 12th Joyce Stevenson 26.32, 13th Sandra Busteed 27.03.

O35 Masters Ladies Team

1st Place Tullamore Harriers A.C. Dympna Fox, Tara McKinney, Evelyn Herlihy & Joyce Stevenson

O35 Masters Men (6k) 2nd Padraig Berry 22.32, 3rd David Fox 22.38, 6th Tony Harpur 24.06, 7th Peter Bennett 25.06, 12th Aidan Egan 26.51, 17th Mark Harpur 28.20, 20th Adrian Curley 29.40, 21st Denis Tennison 29.51.

O35 Masters Men’s Team

1st Tullamore Harriers A.C. Padraig Berry, David Fox, Tony Harpur & Peter Bennett

O50 Masters Ladies (4k) 1st Pauline Curley 18.26, 2nd Rita Daly 19.53, 4th Mary Daly 21.33, 5th Mary Galvin 22.38.

O50 Masters Ladies Team

1st Place Tullamore Harriers Pauline Curley, Rita Daly, Mary Daly & Mary Galvin

O50 Masters Men (6k) 2nd Liam Byrne 24.42, 5th Sean Reynolds 26.18, 6th Dave Dunican 26.30, 7th Johnny Feery 27.48, 11th Joe Wrafter 31.0.

O50 Masters Men’s Team

1st Tullamore Harriers A.C. Liam Byrne, Sean Reynolds, Dave Dunican & Johnny Feery

O70 Masters Men (6k) 2nd Place Jim Langan 33.07.

Longwood 3/4 Marathon

Well done all who competed in the Longwood 3/4 Marathon today. The race covers a distance of 19.3 miles. Eddie Gary was 11 th overall in 1.59. Next for Tullamore Harriers was Nick McGowan who posted 2.29, followed by Matt Corcoran (2.57), John Connolly (3.28) and Mick Mcconigley (3.45). Well done guys. Next stop Dublin Marathon!

Remembrance Mass

The annual remembrance mass for all deceased members of the club will be held in Tullamore Harriers on Tuesday, October 15 at 8pm, after the Paddy Larkin 3k. All are welcome.

Fixtures

Sun October 13 Offaly Cross Country 2019 Intermediate & Juvenile Uneven ages – Killeigh

Tues October 15 Paddy Larkin 3k – Tullamore Harriers

Sat November 2 Offaly Cross Country 2019 Senior – Killeigh

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Doreen Byrne, Emo, mother of juvenile coach Carol Gethings, who passed away recently. May she rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.