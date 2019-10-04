GALLERY AND RESULTS: Almost 800 students take part in Offaly National Schools Cross Country Championships

Offaly National Schools Cross Country organised by Offaly Athletics was held this week at Tullamore Harriers AC.

The event saw 796 young athletes from 31 schools participate across the eight races in typical cross country weather.

Congratulations to all children who took part, to those who finished in the top ten and to the winning teams in each race.

This year saw the addition of new perpetual trophies.

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Tullamore won the girls' cup while St. Patrick's NS, Edenderry won the boys'.

Congratulations to both schools. It is encouraging to see athletics thriving around the county.

TOP TEN RESULTS IN EACH RACE

3RD CLASS GIRLS

1 Anna Kellaghan Daingean NS

2 Ruby McNally Ballinamere NS

3 Meabh Duffy Gaelscoil, Tullamore

4 Alice Bairéad Ballinamere NS

5 Isabel Mooney Gaelscoil, Tullamore

6 Saoirse Hoyne Drromakeenan NS

7 Sarah Kellaghan Daingean NS

8 Chloe McGowan St. Colman’s NS

9 Hallie Ryan Scoil Bhríde

10 Kim Glennon Ballybryan NS

3RD CLASS BOYS

1 Keith O’Rourke Mucklagh NS

2 Séan Grennan Ferbane NS

3 Cónall Minnock Scoil Charthaigh Naofa, Rahan

4 Joe Furey Scoil Bhríde Edenderry

5 Sam Heffernan Durrow NS

6 Fionn Kilmurray Ballybryan NS

7 Rory Younge Shinrone NS

8 Fionnán Connolly Cloneygowan NS

9 Tadhg McNamee Ballybryan NS

10 Hugh Melanaphy Cloneygowan NS

4TH CLASS GIRLS

1 Monika Stopka Scoil Mhuire Tullamore

2 Emma Mooney Gaelscoil Tullamore

3 Meabh Coll Gaelscoil Tullamore

4 Maddie McDonnell Killeigh NS

5 Sarah Minnock Scoil Charthaigh Naofa Rahan

6 Kate Hosey Ballybryan NS

7 Solomiya Horodetske Tullamore Educate Together

8 Robyn O’Reilly Killeigh NS

9 Muireann McDonnell Gaelscoil Tullamore

10 Sarah Smullen Ballybryan NS

4TH CLASS BOYS

1 Conor Murtagh Durrow NS

2 Dara Waldron Ferbane NS

3 Daniel O’Sullivan St. Patrick’s NS Edenderry

4 Darragh Stewart Mucklagh NS

5 Steven Murrihy Scoil Eoin Phoil Tullamore

6 Jack Conroy Scoil Charthaigh Naofa Rahan

7 Liam Yorke Tullamore Educate Together

8 Luke Tooher St. Manchan’s NS Tubber

9 Seán Dempsey Killeigh NS

10 Raymond Dockery Shinrone NS

5TH CLASS GIRLS

1 Eabhabh Multaney Kelly Killeigh NS

2 Rachael Heaney Ballybryan NS

3 Kara Daly Boher NS

4 Beth Dunne Ballybryan NS

5 Gracie Foran St. Mary’s NS Edenderry

6 Emer Hoyne Dromakeenan NS

7 Kayla Lawlor Killeigh NS

8 Eabha Owens Ballinagar NS

9 Emily Carroll Clonbullogue NS

10 Lucy Maher Dromakeenan NS

5TH CLASS BOYS

1 Finn Pearson St. Patrick’s NS Edenderry

2 Dylan O’Callaghan St. Patrick’s NS Edenderry

3 Cian Multaney Killeigh NS

4 Cian Horkan Scoil Eoin Phoil Tullamore

5 Dylan Dooley Seir Kieran’s NS Clareen

6 Shane Doyle St. Patrick’s NS Edenderry

7 Ramai Havatitye Dromakeenan NS

8 Charlie Heffernan Durrow NS

9 Cormac O’Grady Killeigh NS

10 Ruairi Dunne Killeigh NS

6TH CLASS GIRLS

1 Saoirse Muerta Durrow NS

2 Polly Duffy Gaelscoil Tullamore

3 Eimear Cotter Gaelscoil Tullamore

4 Una O’Brien Gaelscoil Tullamore

5 Niamh Garvey Ballinamere NS

6 Emily McDonnell Killeigh NS

7 Ella Molloy Scoil Bhríde Clara

8 Cori McClusker Daingean NS

9 Emilia Koltanska St. Mary’s NS Edenderry

10 Katie Fogarty Scoil Mhuire Tullamore

6TH CLASS BOYS

1 Dara Hoyne Dromakeenan NS

2 Diarmuid Conlon St. Broghan’s NS Bracknagh

3 Johnny Foran St. Patrick’s NS Edenderry

4 Kyle Dooner Seir Kieran’s NS Clareen

5 Paddy Smullen Ballybryan NS

6 Luke Mahon Rhode NS

7 Cole Cuskelly Scoil Eoin Phoil Tullamore

8 Conor Kinnarney Mucklagh NS

9 Conor Egan Mucklagh NS

10 Martin O’Ceallachair Gaelscoil Tullamore

3RD CLASS

GIRLS: 1st GAELSCOIL TULLAMORE; 2nd BALLINAMERE NS; 3rd DROMAKEENAN NS

BOYS: 1st BALLYBRYAN NS; 2nd ST. COLMAN’S NS MUCKLAGH; 3rd DURROW NS

4TH CLASS

GIRLS: 1st GAELSCOIL TULLAMORE; 2nd KILLEIGH NS; 3rd SCOIL CHARTHAIGH NAOFA RAHAN

BOYS: 1st: SCOIL CHARTHAIGH NAOFA RAHAN; 2nd SCOIL EOIN PHOIL TULLAMORE; 3rd ST COLMAN’S NS MUCKLAGH

5TH CLASS

GIRLS: 1st KILLEIGH NS; 2nd BALLYBRYAN NS; 3rd DROMAKEENAN NS

BOYS: 1st: ST. PATRICK’S NS EDENDERRY: 2nd KILLEIGH NS; 3rd GAELSCOIL TULLAMORE

6TH CLASS

GIRLS: 1st GAELSCOIL TULLAMORE; 2nd BALLINAMERE NS; 3rd KILLEIGH NS

BOYS: 1st ST. PATRICK’S NS EDENDERRY; 2nd ST. COLMAN’S NS MUCKLAGH; 3rd ST BROGHAN’S NS BRACKNAGH

PERPETUAL CUP WINNERS

GIRLS: GAELSCOIL TULLAMORE

BOYS: ST. PATRICK’S NS EDENDERRY