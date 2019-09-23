Tullamore Harriers Report (September 23)

Cuddy and Law in action in Wales

The Junior International Mountain Running Championships between England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland took place in Wales at the weekend. They took place in Llanberis, a village in Gwynedd, northwest Wales, on the southern bank of the lake Llyn Padarn and at the foot of Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales. The 7.1km route was to the top of Moel Elio Peak and back, with 477m ascent from the elevated starting point and 554m descent to the village. Cian Law and Dearbhail Cuddy represented Ireland and did great to finish 19th and 20th in their respective races. Both are in great shape and hopefully representing Ireland will encourage them to continue with their commitment to the sport.

Rhode AC 5k

Rhode Athletic Club hosted a 5k road race on Friday, September 13. Conor Butler was 2 nd overall in a time of 17.08. Next home for Tullamore Harriers and taking the 1st Junior prize was Cian Murphy. Laura Mooney who has been on the podium regularly of late was next and won the 1 st Junior lady prize. Pauline Curley took the 1st O50 ladies award, Nita McLoughlin was 1st O40 and John Donegan 1 st male O50. Full results: Conor Butler 17.08, Cian Murphy 18.33, Laura Mooney 18.56, Pauline Curley 19.20, John Donegan 19.59, Nita McLoughlin 20.24. Dympna Fox 22.02, Marie Donegan 23.48, Eabha Owens 24.14, Martina Conlon 24.16, John McGowan 26.37, Dave Kavanagh 27.37. Well done all.

Geashill School 5k

Conor Butler took the win in the Geashill School 5k on Sunday, September 22, while Laura Mooney was the fastest lady. Super runs by all. Results: Conor Butler 1st Male 16.42, Cian Martin 17.40 1st Junior M, Laura Mooney 1st Female 19.22, Nita Mcloughlin 2nd Female 19.43, Richie Galvin 20.56, Cara Martin 22.53 1st Junior lady, Anna Hyland 27.51, Noel Brown 28.02. Well done to all.

Glen of Aherlow Half Marathon

Well done to Aidan and Olivia Egan who took on the challenging Glen of Aherlow Half Marathon on Saturday, September 21. The route is a 21.1km loop on a mixture of hiking trails, forest roads and quiet country roads, starting and finishing near Lisvarrinane, Co.Tipperary. Aidan posted 1.50 and Olivia 2.29 for the very testing course.

Oslo 10k

Paschal Naughton flew the flag for Tullamore Harriers in Oslo, Norway when he lined out for the Oslo 10k on Saturday, September 21 with his daughter Aideen. Well done to you both.

World Athletic Championships

Best of luck to our former Chairman John Cronin who is travelling to Doha to officiate at the 2019 World Athletic Championships, commencing on Friday, September 27. Well done on the prestigious appointment John.

Fixtures

Sun October 6 Offaly Cross Country 2019 Novice/Master & Juvenile Even ages – Killeigh

Sun October 13 Offaly Cross Country 2019 Intermediate & Juvenile Uneven ages – Killeigh

Sat November 2 Offaly Cross Country 2019 Senior – Killeigh

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Johnny Spollen, father of club member Sean Spollen, who passed away recently. May he rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.