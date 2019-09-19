Hat-trick hero Kilmartin secures junior title for Kilcormac/Killoughey

HQphysio.com Junior Camogie Championship Final

Kilcormac/Killoughey 4-14

St.Sinchills 0-4

Kilcormac/Killoughey were crowned HQPhysio.com champions following a comfortable win over St. Sinchills in terrible conditions in St. Brendan’s Park last Sunday afternoon, September 15.

It was fourth time lucky for KK who have reached the final stages for the past three years and making no mistake on their fourth attempt to secure victory. KK were very impressive from start to finish with a great mix of youth and experience on their team. St.Sinchills were dealt a huge blow before the ball was thrown in with Jean Brady being ruled out with a knee injury which she has struggled with for the past two years on and off.

Kilcormac/Killoughey began the game with a huge intensity with Eadoain Kilmartin scoring a goal in the first minute. Misty rain fell throughout the game however the strong breeze that we seen in the opening game between Lusmagh/Drumcullen and Tullamore had died down allowing KK to do all the damage on the Tesco end of St.Brendan’s Park.

Kilmartin’s goal was quickly followed by a Shauna Flynn point on the corner who continued her great season this year. Flynn was on form as she raised the second green flag for her side as KK looked comfortable with only eight minutes gone on the clock. Keelin Guilfoyle added St.Sinchills first score of the game looking dangerous inside the 21-yard line but opted for the point.

Emma Mulrooney is one of the youthful additions to the double K’s side as the wing forward caused a lot of trouble throughout the game and scored four points from play. Mulrooney got her scoring underway to add KK’s fourth point of the game midway through the half.

Jean Brady’s replacement Shauna Byrne pointed a free for St.Sinchills as they struggled to keep up with KK. The black and amber did, however, have a slight purple patch at the twentieth minute with Eabha Flanagan was very impressive for St.Sinchills at centre back and she added their third point of the game.

Roisin Keenaghan added another point for St.Sinchills however KK still lead by seven with 10 minutes until half time. This would be the last score of the game for St.Sinchills as KK really turned on the style to close out the game. Mulrooney answered Keeneghan’s point as the KK onslaught was approaching.

Within the final six minutes of the first half Eadoain Kilmartin found the net twice to secure victory for her side. On both occasions, Kilmartin stole the ball within a ruck to make space on the small square and smash the ball to the net. Kilmartin scoring a hat-trick in the first half.

Although the intensity of the game died down in the second half, KK managed to pull off some picturesque play with Jane Lowry, Debbie Flynn, Triona McDonald, Lorraine Keena and Grace Leonard all having great games for their side. As the conditions worsened, the first score of the second half came at the 48th minute from Emma Mulrooney as she added her third point from play.

Player of the match Debbie Flynn added her fourth point of the game seconds later as the number nine covered every blade of grass scoring and defending during the game. Seconds later, Flynn added another point from a placed ball as she continued to finish the game with huge skill and intensity.

Emma Mulrooney also continued to impress scoring her fourth point of the game. Two points from Debbie Flynn one from play and one from a placed ball seen her score her eight-point of the day. The final score of the game came from the goal-getter Eadaoin Kilmartin as Kilcormac/Killoughey were crowned HqPhysio.com junior champions in St.Brendan’s Park.

Kilcormac/Killoughey will no doubt enjoy their victory having lost the final on a number of occasions. KK now face Tullamore in a relegation/promotion play-off on September 22 in a bid to secure senior status. On September 29th, KK will then face the Carlow champions at home in the Leinster junior championship quarter-final in Carlow.

Player of the match: It was a difficult call for competition sponsor Nicky Lawlor of HqPhysio.com to pick the player of the game. Eadaoin Kilmartin rattled three goals home, Emma Mulrooney pointed four times from play, Jane Lowry didn’t get on the score sheet but impressed and set up plenty of scoring opportunities. However, the nod had to go to Debbie Flynn, who scored 0-8 from placed balls and frees during the game. She defended when her side came under attack and also set up scores moving the ball from defence to attack throughout the game. For St.Sinchills, Lisa Brady was excellent in defence and stopped numerous potential KK scores. Lauren Keenaghan, Eabha Flanagan and Helen Hensey also performed well for their side.

Scorers:

KK: Debbie Flynn 0-8 (0-4f), Emma Mulrooney 0-4, Eadaoin Kilmartin 3-1, Shauna Flynn 1-1.

St.Sinchills: Eabha Flanagan 0-1 (0-1’45), Shauna Bryne 0-1 (0-1f), Keelin Guilfoyle 0-1, Roisin Keenaghan 0-1.