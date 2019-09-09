Offaly U14 camogie stars attend All-Ireland blitz

The U14 Offaly squads attended the All-Ireland camogie blitz last Saturday afternoon.

Offaly has three squads at U14, a green, white and gold panel.

Unfortunately, no team reached the semi-final.

The White panel won two and lost one game, but three teams finished on two wins. This meant they lost out on a head to head result.

The white panel won the fair play award, voted on by the referees.

The gold panel won one game and lost two games. They played very well and lost two of their games narrowly. They also won the fair play award.

The Green panel did very well to defeat two teams that beat them in the last U14 blitz competition but lost two games and so missed out on semi-final qualification.