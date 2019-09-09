Tullamore Harriers Report (September 10)

Drumcullen 6K

Tullamore Harriers took 1st, 2nd and 3rd male spots plus fastest lady in the Drumcullen 6k held on Sunday, September 8. Paul Mitchell won the race in 19.35 with Conor Butler next in 20.08. Jonathon Dunne was 3rd in 20.18. Laura Mooney who only two days previously was 2nd lady in the Kilcavan 5k, posted fastest time for the ladies with 23.39. Ray Murray (30.00) and Olive Mannion (31.42) also ran. Well done to you all.

Kilcavan 5K

On Friday, September 6, the annual Kilcavan 5k road race was held. It was won by Tullamore Harriers’ Mathew Molloy with Ronan Hyland in a close 2nd place. Laura Mooney was 2nd lady home and Nadine Donegan 3rd lady. Well done to all who ran: Mathew Molloy 16.30, Ronan Hyland 16.36, Laura Mooney 19.16, Nadine Donegan 19.27, John Donegan 20.17, John O’Connell 21.00, Ava Spollen 23.09, Mette Cleary 23.09, Marie Donegan 23.53, Martina Conlon 2417, Pascal Naughton 25.90, Olive Mannion 25.36, John McGowan 26.22, Jane Conlon 27.45, Dave Kavanagh 28.41, Sandra Busteed 28.30, Pat Conlon 32.05, Aine Larkin 32.05, Paddy Rowland 32.13, Rodge Larkin 32.43.

An Ríocht Road Race Series

Jim Langan travelled for the second weekend in a row to Castleisland, Co Kerry for the second of the races in the An Ríocht 5k Autumn series on Friday, September 6. Jim was again first O70 in a time of 27.41. Well done Jim.

Great North Run

Two of our ladies travelled to Newcastle to join 57,000 athletes in the world’s largest half marathon – The Great North Run. With Mo Farrah winning the race for the 6th time and with lots of other elite athletes competing, this is notably one of the most exciting races in the world. Mo Farrah clocked 59.07 and the lady winner Brigid Kosgei broke the world half-marathon record with a phenomenal time of 1.04.28. Lavinia Leahy posted 1.53.34 and Naomi Galvin finished in a time of 2.09.41. Well done ladies.

Fixtures

Fri 13th September Rhode 5k – Rhode AC

Sun 6th October Offaly Cross Country 2019 Novice/Master & Juvenile Even ages – Venue TBC

Sun 13th October Offaly Cross Country 2019 Intermediate & Juvenile Uneven ages – Venue TBC

Sat 2nd November Offaly Cross Country 2019 Senior – Venue TBC

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.